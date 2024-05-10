Facts

20:47 10.05.2024

Klitschko, Brink examine restored glass dome in Teacher's House, damaged due to missile strike

1 min read

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink inspected the restored glass dome of the Kyiv City Teachers' House, which was damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack in October 2022.

"Immediately after the explosion, specialists from Kyivexpertyza enterprise conducted an inspection of the building and urgent measures were taken to preserve the building, which is an architectural monument of national importance," Klitschko said in his Telegram channel on Friday.

He said the dome was restored with financial and grant support from the U.S. Embassy Fund for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage in Ukraine, the World Monuments Fund and the Embassy of the United States in Ukraine.

"In 2023, the city signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the World Monuments Fund and the Department of Education and Science of Kyiv City State Administration regarding urgent emergency and repair work on the dome and roof of Kyiv City Teacher's House. They started in November 2023," Klitschko said.

He said the restoration of the historical building will continue.

Tags: #kyiv #brink #restoration

MORE ABOUT

14:37 10.05.2024
President of Slovak Republic Caputova arrives in Kyiv on farewell visit

President of Slovak Republic Caputova arrives in Kyiv on farewell visit

19:07 09.05.2024
Municipal, regional partnership practice proves itself in course of restoration of Ukraine – Shmyhal

Municipal, regional partnership practice proves itself in course of restoration of Ukraine – Shmyhal

12:02 09.05.2024
European Parliament President arrives in Kyiv

European Parliament President arrives in Kyiv

11:43 09.05.2024
German Minister for Economic Cooperation, Development arrives in Kyiv

German Minister for Economic Cooperation, Development arrives in Kyiv

19:19 08.05.2024
Honorary Citizen of Kyiv title awarded to Valeriy Zaluzhny, Lina Kostenko – Klitschko

Honorary Citizen of Kyiv title awarded to Valeriy Zaluzhny, Lina Kostenko – Klitschko

20:37 06.05.2024
Officers of educational Security Service will start working in another 94 schools in Kyiv region

Officers of educational Security Service will start working in another 94 schools in Kyiv region

14:38 04.05.2024
Klitschko: Kyiv becomes twinned with another European city, Zagreb

Klitschko: Kyiv becomes twinned with another European city, Zagreb

13:54 03.05.2024
During his visit to Kyiv, Cameron starts negotiations on 100-year partnership between Ukraine and UK

During his visit to Kyiv, Cameron starts negotiations on 100-year partnership between Ukraine and UK

11:43 03.05.2024
Energy workers quickly restore power to over 13,000 consumers in two districts of Kyiv – Ministry of Energy

Energy workers quickly restore power to over 13,000 consumers in two districts of Kyiv – Ministry of Energy

16:10 01.05.2024
USAID Dpty Administrator arrives in Kyiv

USAID Dpty Administrator arrives in Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Treaty on Ukraine's membership in EU should not include any restrictions regarding territorial application – Stefanishyna

Biden orders $400 mln in military aid to Ukraine

Critical phase of war will come in next two months – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander

President of Slovakia: Tragedy in Ukraine must be stopped, entire civilized world must take part in this

EXPLOSION IN ZAPORZHIA REPORTED – ADMINISTRATION

LATEST

Treaty on Ukraine's membership in EU should not include any restrictions regarding territorial application – Stefanishyna

New US military aid package includes ammunition, Highmars, Bradleys, armored personnel carriers – Department of Defense

Yermak: Successes of struggle at front, Global Peace Summit to bring results for just peace in Ukraine

Russia unable to use May 9 parades to demonstrate military strength due to significant losses in Ukraine – British intelligence

Canada to allocate over $55 mln to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

In area of Nestryha Island, hostilities continue constantly, hundreds of FPV drones used

Govt approves starting price of auction for radio frequency spectrum of mobile communications in range of 2100, 2300 and 2600 MHz

Govt approves increase in excise taxes on alcohol, tobacco products from July 1, 2024 to minimum level established in EU

Cabinet authorizes Emergency Service to perform functions of national coordinator of Ukraine's participation in EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Patriarch Bartholomew to take part in Peace Summit

AD
AD
AD
AD