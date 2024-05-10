Klitschko, Brink examine restored glass dome in Teacher's House, damaged due to missile strike

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink inspected the restored glass dome of the Kyiv City Teachers' House, which was damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack in October 2022.

"Immediately after the explosion, specialists from Kyivexpertyza enterprise conducted an inspection of the building and urgent measures were taken to preserve the building, which is an architectural monument of national importance," Klitschko said in his Telegram channel on Friday.

He said the dome was restored with financial and grant support from the U.S. Embassy Fund for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage in Ukraine, the World Monuments Fund and the Embassy of the United States in Ukraine.

"In 2023, the city signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the World Monuments Fund and the Department of Education and Science of Kyiv City State Administration regarding urgent emergency and repair work on the dome and roof of Kyiv City Teacher's House. They started in November 2023," Klitschko said.

He said the restoration of the historical building will continue.