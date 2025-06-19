Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:35 19.06.2025

Average cost of new buildings in Kyiv decreases by 1.2% in H1 2025

3 min read
Average cost of new buildings in Kyiv decreases by 1.2% in H1 2025

 The average cost of a square meter in new buildings in Kyiv in mid-2025 is $1,924/sq m (in hryvnia equivalent UAH 80,100/sq m), which is 1.2% lower than at the beginning of the year, the press service of the investment and development company City One Development told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to a study by the company's experts based on its own analytical base, the cost of new buildings fluctuated minimally in all segments. At the same time, a slight increase was recorded in most classes: economy by 0.5% - to $1,054/sq m, in comfort - by 1%, to $1,325, in premium - by 2%, to $4,498. Average prices in business class objects lost 0.4% in price over six months, now $2,394/sq m.

"The primary real estate market in Kyiv is really demonstrating a gradual increase in prices, which is due to several key factors. First of all, this is an increase in the cost of construction, caused by the increase in the price of materials, electricity, logistics, labor, etc. Real estate remains a reliable asset, especially in periods of instability, which stimulates investment interest," comments City One Development analyst Olena Shyrina.

According to her, the traditional increase in prices at the construction stages also plays a role - the closer to the completion of the object, the more expensive the apartments become. The inflation factor supports the trend towards strengthening the cost of housing, since real estate does not lose value during periods of general price increases.

According to the study, as of mid-2025, 143 residential complexes were on sale, which is 25% less than at the beginning of the war. In the first half of 2025, sales started in several new residential complexes in Kyiv. New projects indicate restrained but positive dynamics in the market and attempts to form a long-term offer.

Under the influence of new expectations of buyers, developers are adapting their projects. A characteristic feature of the pricing policy of new residential complexes has become the inverse relationship between price and number of floors - the lower the floor, the higher the cost, which is the opposite of previous trends. Factors of autonomy and security are important. More and more new buildings are equipped with backup power (generators, inverters, solar panels). And 75% of new buildings provide shelter: underground parking lots, basements, specialized bomb shelters.

According to the company's analytical database, almost half of developers in new projects offer the purchase of housing within the framework of the state programs eOselia and eRecovery.

Overall, the primary real estate market in Kyiv in the first half of 2025 demonstrates stability, cautious developer optimism and a gradual restoration of investment confidence. According to Shyrina, weak demand during the war period limits active price growth, as many buyers postpone decisions on purchasing real estate. This creates a balance between the growth in the cost of quality objects and restraining pricing due to insufficient solvency of the population.

City One Development is an investment and development company with over 15 years of experience. It specializes in the creation, implementation and management of large-scale infrastructure residential complexes, and actively invests in the development of Ukrainian industry.

Tags: #kyiv #new_building

MORE ABOUT

18:19 18.06.2025
Emergency Service: Number of victims of Russian attack on Kyiv on June 17 increased to 28

Emergency Service: Number of victims of Russian attack on Kyiv on June 17 increased to 28

14:43 18.06.2025
Death toll of Russian missile strike on 9-storey building in Kyiv grows to 23 – State Emergency Service

Death toll of Russian missile strike on 9-storey building in Kyiv grows to 23 – State Emergency Service

10:12 18.06.2025
Death toll in Kyiv rises to 22 people – Klitschko

Death toll in Kyiv rises to 22 people – Klitschko

19:35 17.06.2025
As of 18:40 in Kyiv, death of 13 people as result of enemy night attack confirmed – PGO

As of 18:40 in Kyiv, death of 13 people as result of enemy night attack confirmed – PGO

18:08 17.06.2025
Klymenko: As of 17:30, twelve people die as aresult of enemy night strikes: 10 in Kyiv, two in Odesa

Klymenko: As of 17:30, twelve people die as aresult of enemy night strikes: 10 in Kyiv, two in Odesa

16:42 17.06.2025
Kyiv suffers one of deadliest attacks in a year – UN monitoring mission statement

Kyiv suffers one of deadliest attacks in a year – UN monitoring mission statement

15:29 17.06.2025
PM on Russia attack on Kyiv: Russia must held responsible

PM on Russia attack on Kyiv: Russia must held responsible

13:06 17.06.2025
About 50 houses damaged by enemy attack in Kyiv - Interior Minister

About 50 houses damaged by enemy attack in Kyiv - Interior Minister

12:24 17.06.2025
Russian attack in Kyiv entails 114 victims, incl two children – authorities

Russian attack in Kyiv entails 114 victims, incl two children – authorities

12:15 17.06.2025
June 18 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv – Mayor

June 18 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv – Mayor

HOT NEWS

Ukraine will attract significant capital flows over next decade if recovery continues as planned - Lagarde

Metinvest fully redeems eurobonds 2025, continues to fulfill debt obligations – CEO

EU, Germany provide EUR 18 million to Ukraine's Energy Efficiency Fund

Price cap for Russian oil should not exceed $30 – Zelenskyy

Inflation in Ukraine grows to 1.3% in May 2025, to 15.9% y-o-y – statistics

LATEST

Ukrzaliznytsia introduces new standards for speed of freight trains, increasing them by 38%

Economic growth in Ukraine in May 2025 accelerates to 1.1%

Lviv to receive EUR5 mln grant from France to reconstruct Mykolaychuk Street, prepare for tram launch

Ukraine will attract significant capital flows over next decade if recovery continues as planned - Lagarde

Agricultural crops areas in 2025 are no less than last year's 7.8 mln ha

VAT refunds for Jan-May 2025 increase by almost 24% – Tax Service

Metinvest fully redeems eurobonds 2025, continues to fulfill debt obligations – CEO

Postponing fines for the lack of gasoline with bioethanol to boost fuel demand in Ukraine – A-95 head

Oblenergos test readiness of equipment for hot weather conditions

Cabinet simplifies procedure for obtaining an opinion on extending payment deadlines for exports, imports

AD
AD