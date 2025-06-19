Average cost of new buildings in Kyiv decreases by 1.2% in H1 2025

The average cost of a square meter in new buildings in Kyiv in mid-2025 is $1,924/sq m (in hryvnia equivalent UAH 80,100/sq m), which is 1.2% lower than at the beginning of the year, the press service of the investment and development company City One Development told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to a study by the company's experts based on its own analytical base, the cost of new buildings fluctuated minimally in all segments. At the same time, a slight increase was recorded in most classes: economy by 0.5% - to $1,054/sq m, in comfort - by 1%, to $1,325, in premium - by 2%, to $4,498. Average prices in business class objects lost 0.4% in price over six months, now $2,394/sq m.

"The primary real estate market in Kyiv is really demonstrating a gradual increase in prices, which is due to several key factors. First of all, this is an increase in the cost of construction, caused by the increase in the price of materials, electricity, logistics, labor, etc. Real estate remains a reliable asset, especially in periods of instability, which stimulates investment interest," comments City One Development analyst Olena Shyrina.

According to her, the traditional increase in prices at the construction stages also plays a role - the closer to the completion of the object, the more expensive the apartments become. The inflation factor supports the trend towards strengthening the cost of housing, since real estate does not lose value during periods of general price increases.

According to the study, as of mid-2025, 143 residential complexes were on sale, which is 25% less than at the beginning of the war. In the first half of 2025, sales started in several new residential complexes in Kyiv. New projects indicate restrained but positive dynamics in the market and attempts to form a long-term offer.

Under the influence of new expectations of buyers, developers are adapting their projects. A characteristic feature of the pricing policy of new residential complexes has become the inverse relationship between price and number of floors - the lower the floor, the higher the cost, which is the opposite of previous trends. Factors of autonomy and security are important. More and more new buildings are equipped with backup power (generators, inverters, solar panels). And 75% of new buildings provide shelter: underground parking lots, basements, specialized bomb shelters.

According to the company's analytical database, almost half of developers in new projects offer the purchase of housing within the framework of the state programs eOselia and eRecovery.

Overall, the primary real estate market in Kyiv in the first half of 2025 demonstrates stability, cautious developer optimism and a gradual restoration of investment confidence. According to Shyrina, weak demand during the war period limits active price growth, as many buyers postpone decisions on purchasing real estate. This creates a balance between the growth in the cost of quality objects and restraining pricing due to insufficient solvency of the population.

City One Development is an investment and development company with over 15 years of experience. It specializes in the creation, implementation and management of large-scale infrastructure residential complexes, and actively invests in the development of Ukrainian industry.