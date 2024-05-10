Facts

18:35 10.05.2024

Ukraine, Belgium start negotiations on concluding bilateral security agreement

1 min read
Ukraine, Belgium start negotiations on concluding bilateral security agreement

Ukraine and Belgium have started negotiations on concluding an agreement on security cooperation in pursuance of the instructions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the continuation of his recent telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo, the press service of the President's Office of Ukraine said.

"We appreciate Belgium's leadership on many issues of supporting Ukraine both at the bilateral level and within the framework of Ukraine's cooperation with the EU and NATO on the path to our membership," Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva said who led the Ukrainian negotiating delegation in the round of negotiations on May 10 .

The parties discussed the text of the draft agreement, touched upon certain provisions and agreed on the next round of negotiations. It is noted that the progress achieved based on the results of the first round creates real opportunities for signing the document in the near future.

Tags: #belgium #ukraine

MORE ABOUT

17:09 10.05.2024
Ukraine, Slovakia should integrate their entrepreneurship potential as much as possible – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Slovakia should integrate their entrepreneurship potential as much as possible – Zelenskyy

14:41 10.05.2024
Belgium to allocate EUR 9 mln for energy infrastructure in Ukraine – federal minister

Belgium to allocate EUR 9 mln for energy infrastructure in Ukraine – federal minister

10:36 10.05.2024
European Commission head: free Ukraine will be part of European Union soon

European Commission head: free Ukraine will be part of European Union soon

18:40 08.05.2024
Hungary's position on peace, regional security important to us – Zelenskyy following talks with Orbán

Hungary's position on peace, regional security important to us – Zelenskyy following talks with Orbán

18:00 07.05.2024
Belgian PM confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

Belgian PM confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

14:20 04.05.2024
U.S. Ambassador: Military, economic aid, reform support, accountability are main goals of $61 bln allocated for Ukraine

U.S. Ambassador: Military, economic aid, reform support, accountability are main goals of $61 bln allocated for Ukraine

12:07 04.05.2024
Klitschko: there cannot be strong, democratic and safe Europe without Ukraine as equal partner

Klitschko: there cannot be strong, democratic and safe Europe without Ukraine as equal partner

16:35 03.05.2024
Ukrainian, Czech FMs discuss progress of Czech initiative on ammo procurement, strengthening of military assistance

Ukrainian, Czech FMs discuss progress of Czech initiative on ammo procurement, strengthening of military assistance

12:28 03.05.2024
London doesn’t object to use of weapons in Russia – British PM

London doesn’t object to use of weapons in Russia – British PM

15:54 02.05.2024
EU-Ukraine Forum on defense industry issues to be held in Brussels

EU-Ukraine Forum on defense industry issues to be held in Brussels

AD

HOT NEWS

Treaty on Ukraine's membership in EU should not include any restrictions regarding territorial application – Stefanishyna

Biden orders $400 mln in military aid to Ukraine

Critical phase of war will come in next two months – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander

President of Slovakia: Tragedy in Ukraine must be stopped, entire civilized world must take part in this

EXPLOSION IN ZAPORZHIA REPORTED – ADMINISTRATION

LATEST

Treaty on Ukraine's membership in EU should not include any restrictions regarding territorial application – Stefanishyna

New US military aid package includes ammunition, Highmars, Bradleys, armored personnel carriers – Department of Defense

Yermak: Successes of struggle at front, Global Peace Summit to bring results for just peace in Ukraine

Russia unable to use May 9 parades to demonstrate military strength due to significant losses in Ukraine – British intelligence

Canada to allocate over $55 mln to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

Klitschko, Brink examine restored glass dome in Teacher's House, damaged due to missile strike

In area of Nestryha Island, hostilities continue constantly, hundreds of FPV drones used

Govt approves starting price of auction for radio frequency spectrum of mobile communications in range of 2100, 2300 and 2600 MHz

Govt approves increase in excise taxes on alcohol, tobacco products from July 1, 2024 to minimum level established in EU

Cabinet authorizes Emergency Service to perform functions of national coordinator of Ukraine's participation in EU Civil Protection Mechanism

AD
AD
AD
AD