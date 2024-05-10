Ukraine, Belgium start negotiations on concluding bilateral security agreement

Ukraine and Belgium have started negotiations on concluding an agreement on security cooperation in pursuance of the instructions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the continuation of his recent telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo, the press service of the President's Office of Ukraine said.

"We appreciate Belgium's leadership on many issues of supporting Ukraine both at the bilateral level and within the framework of Ukraine's cooperation with the EU and NATO on the path to our membership," Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva said who led the Ukrainian negotiating delegation in the round of negotiations on May 10 .

The parties discussed the text of the draft agreement, touched upon certain provisions and agreed on the next round of negotiations. It is noted that the progress achieved based on the results of the first round creates real opportunities for signing the document in the near future.