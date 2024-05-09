Facts

20:46 09.05.2024

Interdepartmental commission for implementation of intl law discusses human rights protection under martial law

The Interdepartmental Commission on the Application and Implementation of International Humanitarian Law in Ukraine, which includes the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), has met to consider the issue of the protection of human rights under martial law.

"Under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk, a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on the Application and Implementation of International Humanitarian Law in Ukraine, which includes the Ukrainian Red Cross, was held in Kyiv. During the meeting, the protection of human rights during martial law was discussed," the URCS said on Facebook on Thursday.

The meeting participants stressed the importance of respecting humanitarian law in all spheres of activity of the state and society.

The URCS noted that the inclusion of the study of international humanitarian law in compulsory education is currently one of the priorities.

"Courses covering the protection of human rights in situations of armed conflict are planned to be integrated into the curriculum. Topics of international humanitarian law will be included in school curriculums such as defense of Ukraine, jurisprudence, and history. Educational material is planned to be distributed in the form of manuals, online courses, and specialized training," the URCS said.

The participants of the meeting also discussed the plan for the Ukrainian Red Cross Summer School on International Humanitarian Law, which is scheduled for June 17-21.

The URCS recalled that the interdepartmental commission is an advisory body under the Cabinet of Ministers in the field of promoting the implementation of Ukraine's international legal obligations in the field of international humanitarian law. The Ukrainian Red Cross is a key auxiliary body providing assistance to the state in the implementation of international humanitarian law.

 

