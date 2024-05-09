Facts

19:22 09.05.2024

Moldovan President confirms her participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

Moldovan President confirms her participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with President of Moldova Maia Sandu.

“During our call, I congratulated Moldova's President Maia Sandu on Europe Day. We focused on our EU integration. Europe is our common home and its security relies on just peace in Ukraine. The inaugural Peace Summit in June can pave the way for such peace. I am grateful to President Sandu for confirming her attendance,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

He also thanked the President of Moldova for confirming her participation in the Peace Summit.

