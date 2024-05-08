Number of victims as result of missile strike on Odesa on April 29 increased to seven – City Council

Another person who was injured in a Russian missile strike on Odesa on April 29 died in the hospital, thus the death toll from the attack increased to seven people, Odesa City Council reported on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, the number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa on April 29 has increased to seven people. Today, another person died in the hospital, for whose life doctors fought to the last. We express our condolences to the family of the deceased," the message says.

As reported, as a result of a missile strike on Odesa on April 29, six civilians were killed, 32 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and two children.