Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:19 17.06.2025

Already 17 people injured, one killed in Odesa due to Russian attack, search for another person continues – Kiper

1 min read
Already 17 people injured, one killed in Odesa due to Russian attack, search for another person continues – Kiper

Already 17 people reported injured in Odesa due to the Russian attack and one was killed, the search for another person continues, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

"Unfortunately, the body of a dead 60-year-old woman was found under the rubble. I express my sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased. The search for another woman is currently ongoing. We hope that rescuers will find her alive," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

According to him, 17 people were injured in the Russian morning attack, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person was hospitalized, while the others, after receiving medical care, continue to receive treatment as outpatients.

Kiper noted that the Russians destroyed residential buildings in the historical center of Odesa, a kindergarten and an inclusive center. The elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack continues, all authorized services are working on the scene. Law enforcement officers are documenting another crime by Russian terrorists against the civilian population of Odesa region.

Tags: #odesa #attack

