Italian President: EU should start Ukraine accession talks

Italian President Sergio Mattarella is hosting a reception for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Quirinal Palace. Before the meeting, Mattarella expressed support for the people of Ukraine and hoped that negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union "will begin soon," ANSA reports.

"We have a sincere and committed friendship with Ukraine … Italy stands firm in its support for the Ukrainian people. And the intensification of Russia's cruel bombing of the population and civilian infrastructure strengthens our determination to stand by Ukraine. t the same time, we are seeking every possible opportunity to bring this dramatic situation to a close,” Mattarella added.

He reiterated his support for Ukraine's accession to the EU, noting that "Ukraine's security is identical to Europe's security." "I hope that negotiations will open soon," Mattarella said.

As reported, President Zelenskyy began his visit to Italy on Wednesday, where he had an audience with Pope Leo XIV. Zelenskyy also held talks with US Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg. Later, the Ukrainian president will take part in the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2025), which will be held in Rome on July 10-11.