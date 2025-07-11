Italy to provide EUR6 mln for reconstruction of two irrigation systems in Odesa region

Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy Antonio Tajani signed a grant agreement for EUR6 million in non-repayable assistance for the reconstruction of two irrigation systems in Odesa region, the press service of the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development reported.

"This decision will allow to increase the efficiency of agricultural production in southern Ukraine, stabilize water supply and reduce resource losses in arid regions," said Oleksiy Kuleba.

The ministry added that the ministers signed a number of other agreements related to financing key areas of recovery: agricultural infrastructure, cultural heritage sites, medical facilities, housing programs, as well as ensuring Ukraine's access to Italian financial mechanisms.