Ukraine, USA to sign security agreement on Thursday – Sullivan

U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will sign a security agreement tomorrow, U.S. Presidential National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

"Tomorrow, President Biden, President Zelenskyy will sit down to discuss strong support for Ukraine now and in the future. Following that meeting, the leaders will sign a bilateral security agreement making clear our support will last into the future," Sullivan said during a briefing Wednesday.

According to him, the agreement also promises that cooperation between the United States and Ukraine will continue, particularly in the field of defense.

Earlier, Advisor Sullivan announced the signing of a security agreement between Ukraine and the United States at the G7 summit this week.