Facts

19:13 12.06.2024

Ukraine, USA to sign security agreement on Thursday – Sullivan

1 min read
Ukraine, USA to sign security agreement on Thursday – Sullivan

U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will sign a security agreement tomorrow, U.S. Presidential National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

"Tomorrow, President Biden, President Zelenskyy will sit down to discuss strong support for Ukraine now and in the future. Following that meeting, the leaders will sign a bilateral security agreement making clear our support will last into the future," Sullivan said during a briefing Wednesday.

According to him, the agreement also promises that cooperation between the United States and Ukraine will continue, particularly in the field of defense.

Earlier, Advisor Sullivan announced the signing of a security agreement between Ukraine and the United States at the G7 summit this week.

Tags: #agreement #safety #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:01 12.06.2024
Sullivan announces signing of security agreement between Ukraine, USA at G7 summit this week – Yermak

Sullivan announces signing of security agreement between Ukraine, USA at G7 summit this week – Yermak

11:32 12.06.2024
USA, UK and European Commission to help Ukraine develop new framework for preparing public investment projects

USA, UK and European Commission to help Ukraine develop new framework for preparing public investment projects

11:23 12.06.2024
Ukraine will sign security agreements with USA, Japan in near future – Nykyforov

Ukraine will sign security agreements with USA, Japan in near future – Nykyforov

11:20 11.06.2024
USA lifts ban on supply of weapons for Azov brigade – media

USA lifts ban on supply of weapons for Azov brigade – media

09:45 10.06.2024
Ukraine, EU thoroughly discuss text of security agreement

Ukraine, EU thoroughly discuss text of security agreement

20:55 07.06.2024
Zelenskyy discusses protection from Russian shelling with US parliamentarians

Zelenskyy discusses protection from Russian shelling with US parliamentarians

20:16 07.06.2024
USA pledged to provide over $51.2 bln in military aid to Ukraine since start of Russia's full-scale invasion – Pentagon

USA pledged to provide over $51.2 bln in military aid to Ukraine since start of Russia's full-scale invasion – Pentagon

11:12 05.06.2024
USA, its partners working to find ways to use Russian frozen assets for Ukraine – U.S. Dept of Treasury

USA, its partners working to find ways to use Russian frozen assets for Ukraine – U.S. Dept of Treasury

17:04 01.06.2024
Zelenskyy expects to accelerate supply of military assistance to Ukraine as part of $61 bln support package allocated by USA

Zelenskyy expects to accelerate supply of military assistance to Ukraine as part of $61 bln support package allocated by USA

14:23 31.05.2024
Ukraine signs security agreement with Sweden

Ukraine signs security agreement with Sweden

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to nine, 29 people injured, incl five children – PGO

Death toll from missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to eight, at least 21 people injured, four went missing – Klymenko

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to seven, another 20 people injured – PGO

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russia's missile attack on Kryvy Rih – Zelenskyy

Occupation forces attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia, no casualties reported – regional administration

LATEST

Stoltenberg expects NATO defense ministers to approve plan for Alliance's leading role in coordinating aid to Ukraine

Due to bad weather in Ukraine on Wednesday evening, over 81,000 subscribers in 360 settlements without power – Energy Ministry

Zelenskyy meets with PM in Saudi Arabia: Discussed bilateral relations

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to nine, 29 people injured, incl five children – PGO

Death toll from missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to eight, at least 21 people injured, four went missing – Klymenko

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to seven, another 20 people injured – PGO

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russia's missile attack on Kryvy Rih – Zelenskyy

Lysak reports missile strike against Kryvy Rih

Stefanchuk: Ukraine expects Switzerland to ease its weapons re-export restrictions

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT SOUND OF EXPLOSION IN KRYVY RIH, AIR RAID ALERT ANNOUNCED IN CITY

AD
AD
AD
AD