20:36 28.05.2024

Zelenskyy speaks about agreements with Spain to strengthen air defense

Ukraine has agreed with Spain on assistance in strengthening air defense, but its details are not disclosed until all supplies are approved, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Lisbon on Tuesday.

According to the head of state, bilateral security agreements provide for long-term obligations of states on the supply of military assistance, and emphasized that the priority now is air defense.

"Among these agreements there is an agreement with countries that have air defense systems," Zelenskyy explained. "As for Spain, for example, I would draw attention to this, we actually had relevant agreements, and there will be additional air defense for specific systems and specifically missiles. I just don’t want to talk about some details now until these systems arrive," he added.

