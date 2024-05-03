Facts

15:52 03.05.2024

URCS: Information in social media about collection of personal data for receiving financial assistance, Easter gift boxes is fake

URCS: Information in social media about collection of personal data for receiving financial assistance, Easter gift boxes is fake

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) issues announcements about all types of humanitarian assistance on its official sources and does not collect personal data through social networks.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross announces all types of humanitarian assistance on its official communication channels, for example, on the website redcross.org.ua, and also never collects personal data through social networks," the URCS said on Facebook on Friday.

Scammers are spreading false information about the alleged issuance of Easter gift boxes by the Ukrainian Red Cross to those who fled abroad, it said.

"The scammers ask you to submit an application through an allegedly official Telegram bot, where they collect personal data and ask you to confirm your personal information. This is fake information and a fake chat bot," the URCS said.

In addition, information is being circulated on social networks about allegedly open registration for financial assistance from the URCS, which is issued to certain categories of the population for three months.

"This information is also not true," the Ukrainian Red Cross noted and asked that if fake information is found, send a letter and a link to the false source to [email protected].

