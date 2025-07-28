Interfax-Ukraine
20:53 28.07.2025

Ukraine can't build desired education system without fixing teacher pay – Fedorov

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov says that without resolving the issue of salaries for educators, it will be impossible to build the desired education system.

"The issue of salaries for educators remains important. Because without resolving this issue, we will not be able to build the education system that we want to build," Fedorov said during a national telethon on Monday.

He emphasized that salaries are one of the foundations of problems in the education system, and the government is looking for a solution.

Commenting on the upcoming changes in state policies in the education sector, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that the authorities face a great challenge and the task of making the goals and roadmap of education so simple that citizens understand what exactly is being done and when the result will be.

