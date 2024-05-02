MP Klochko notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment estimated at over UAH 11 mln

Anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine notified Ukrainian Member of Parliament Andriy Klochko (Servant of the People faction) of suspicion of illegal enrichment estimated at more than UAH 11 million.

"On May 2, 2024, on behalf of the head of the SAPO [Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office], the prosecutor notified an incumbent Ukrainian Member of Parliament of suspicion of illegal enrichment of more than UAH 11 million. The MP's actions are qualified under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," SAPO said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

As part of the pre-trial investigation conducted by detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) based on materials of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, it was established that the MP in 2020-2021 acquired assets with a total value of UAH 25 million.

"Five apartments in Kyiv, three land plots in Kyiv region, two non-residential premises, as well as Tesla and Mercedes-Benz cars. The MP registered most of the acquired property on the names of close relatives, retaining the right to dispose of it in full," SAPO said.

At the same time, it turned out that during this period the official income and savings of the MP's wife and the income of his relatives were not enough to purchase this property.

"The difference between the cost of the acquired property and the MP's funds is UAH 11 million," it said.

According to SAPO, the investigation was launched after the publication of journalistic investigations, in particular by the Bihus.Info team.

The message does not indicate the name of the MP. As the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency learned, it is about Andriy Klochko.