Facts

19:28 02.05.2024

MP Klochko notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment estimated at over UAH 11 mln

2 min read
MP Klochko notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment estimated at over UAH 11 mln

Anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine notified Ukrainian Member of Parliament Andriy Klochko (Servant of the People faction) of suspicion of illegal enrichment estimated at more than UAH 11 million.

"On May 2, 2024, on behalf of the head of the SAPO [Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office], the prosecutor notified an incumbent Ukrainian Member of Parliament of suspicion of illegal enrichment of more than UAH 11 million. The MP's actions are qualified under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," SAPO said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

As part of the pre-trial investigation conducted by detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) based on materials of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, it was established that the MP in 2020-2021 acquired assets with a total value of UAH 25 million.

"Five apartments in Kyiv, three land plots in Kyiv region, two non-residential premises, as well as Tesla and Mercedes-Benz cars. The MP registered most of the acquired property on the names of close relatives, retaining the right to dispose of it in full," SAPO said.

At the same time, it turned out that during this period the official income and savings of the MP's wife and the income of his relatives were not enough to purchase this property.

"The difference between the cost of the acquired property and the MP's funds is UAH 11 million," it said.

According to SAPO, the investigation was launched after the publication of journalistic investigations, in particular by the Bihus.Info team.

The message does not indicate the name of the MP. As the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency learned, it is about Andriy Klochko.

Tags: #mp #sapo #enrichment #klochko

MORE ABOUT

20:49 03.04.2024
Seven members of organized group led by ex-adviser for President's Office notified of suspicion

Seven members of organized group led by ex-adviser for President's Office notified of suspicion

18:54 21.02.2024
SAPO head on judicial prospects of Kolomoisky case: We have very high chances

SAPO head on judicial prospects of Kolomoisky case: We have very high chances

15:54 12.02.2024
Pashynsky, his business partners notified of suspicion of illegal appropriation of petroleum products, causing UAH 1 bln damage to state budget

Pashynsky, his business partners notified of suspicion of illegal appropriation of petroleum products, causing UAH 1 bln damage to state budget

19:20 02.01.2024
NABU, SAPO send second episode of Rotterdam+ case to court

NABU, SAPO send second episode of Rotterdam+ case to court

21:20 19.12.2023
Zelenskyy evades question about his attitude to criticism of Zaluzhny by Mariana Bezuhla

Zelenskyy evades question about his attitude to criticism of Zaluzhny by Mariana Bezuhla

16:11 08.12.2023
Rada strengthens autonomy, independence of SAPO

Rada strengthens autonomy, independence of SAPO

15:24 05.12.2023
Intl partners don't inform about possible corruption when using weapons provided to Ukraine – SAPO head

Intl partners don't inform about possible corruption when using weapons provided to Ukraine – SAPO head

19:42 01.12.2023
MP Yefymov confirms information about giving up his mandate

MP Yefymov confirms information about giving up his mandate

19:43 23.11.2023
Court rules to seize property of Dubinsky, his mother, ex-wife

Court rules to seize property of Dubinsky, his mother, ex-wife

12:34 22.11.2023
SAPO: MP Dubnevych's UAH 56 mln bail transferred to AFU

SAPO: MP Dubnevych's UAH 56 mln bail transferred to AFU

AD

HOT NEWS

Peace Summit to be first real chance to start restoring just peace – Zelenskyy

Macron confirms he doesn’t rule out sending ground troops to Ukraine

Enemy didn't break through to Siversky Donets-Donbas canal, situation in Chasiv Yar area controlled, second defense line reinforced – Khortytsia Group

Virtual monobank suffers extensive DDoS attack

Ukraine does not have realistic Plan B in short term without U.S. help – Stefanishyna

LATEST

Peace Summit to be first real chance to start restoring just peace – Zelenskyy

NATO issues statement condemning Russia’s hybrid activities

Enemy surveillance complex Murom-M hit by UAV strikes in village of Belgorod region

Ukrainian aviation strikes nine places of invaders’ concentration during day

Foreign agents bill incompatible with Georgian people's aspirations for Euro-Atlantic future - U.S. ambassador to Georgia

Air defense destroy drone in Kryvy Rih district – Dnipropetrovsk regional administration

Civilian injured as enemy shells Zolota Balka in Kherson region – local authorities

We’ll do everything to ensure that China participates in Peace Summit – Yermak

Russians continue shelling Nikopol district: residential buildings, power lines damaged

Ukrainian Army Recruitment Center opened in Mukacheve

AD
AD
AD
AD