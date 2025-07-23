Interfax-Ukraine
18:38 23.07.2025

Finnish MFA: Law restricting independence of anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine raises concern

Finnish MFA: Law restricting independence of anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine raises concern
The Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed concern about the new law limiting the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

"The new law limiting the independence of Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions is a cause for concern. Rule of law reforms are the foundation of Ukraine's path to the EU and support for citizens' trust in state institutions. We continue to work with Ukraine on the necessary EU reforms," a message posted on X reads.

