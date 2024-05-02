Facts

15:32 02.05.2024

Russia not invited to Peace Summit at this stage, peace process without Russia unthinkable – Swiss FDFA

2 min read
Russia not invited to Peace Summit at this stage, peace process without Russia unthinkable – Swiss FDFA

Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) of Switzerland said that Russia has not been invited to the Global Peace Summit which will be held in Bürgenstock, near Lucerne, on June 15-16.

"Russia has not been invited at this stage. Switzerland has always shown openness to extending an invitation to Russia for this Summit. However, Russia has said repeatedly and also publicly that it has no interest in participating in this first Summit. The Summit in Switzerland is intended to initiate a peace process. Switzerland is convinced that Russia must be involved in this process. A peace process without Russia is unthinkable," it said in a statement.

The FDFA also said that the aim of the upcoming summit is "to inspire a future peace process and to develop practical elements as well as steps towards such a process." All states present at the summit should contribute their ideas and visions for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

According to the FDFA, the summit program is currently being drawn up and the list of participating states will be published shortly before the start of the conference.

"Switzerland has invited over 160 delegations at head of state and government level to take part in the first Summit on Peace in Ukraine on June 15 and 16, 2024 on the Bürgenstock. These include members of the G7, the G20, the BRICS, numerous other countries from all continents as well as the EU, three international organizations (UN, OSCE and Council of Europe) and two religious representatives (Vatican and Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople)," it said.

Tags: #summit #switzerland

MORE ABOUT

15:28 02.05.2024
Klitschko to take part in Summit of Mayors of European Cities dedicated to Europe Day

Klitschko to take part in Summit of Mayors of European Cities dedicated to Europe Day

21:13 01.05.2024
President's Office calls on world cultural figures to support Global Peace Summit

President's Office calls on world cultural figures to support Global Peace Summit

20:42 17.04.2024
Meeting with Swiss delegation held at President's Office

Meeting with Swiss delegation held at President's Office

18:56 16.04.2024
EU leaders at summit to talk about further support for Ukraine; Zelenskyy to address them

EU leaders at summit to talk about further support for Ukraine; Zelenskyy to address them

18:19 12.04.2024
More than 400 representatives of local self-government of European cities discussed issues of cooperation at the 5th International Summit of Mayors

More than 400 representatives of local self-government of European cities discussed issues of cooperation at the 5th International Summit of Mayors

18:16 10.04.2024
Ukrainian, Swiss presidents discuss holding Global Peace Summit in June

Ukrainian, Swiss presidents discuss holding Global Peace Summit in June

18:11 10.04.2024
Switzerland to host Ukraine Peace Summit on June 15-16

Switzerland to host Ukraine Peace Summit on June 15-16

21:07 04.04.2024
Blinken: Our goal at Washington summit is to help build bridge to Ukraine's membership in NATO

Blinken: Our goal at Washington summit is to help build bridge to Ukraine's membership in NATO

18:38 04.04.2024
Broad representation of Latin American countries at World Summit fundamentally important for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Broad representation of Latin American countries at World Summit fundamentally important for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

21:12 02.04.2024
Ukraine, Switzerland coordinate preparations for Global Peace Summit

Ukraine, Switzerland coordinate preparations for Global Peace Summit

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy didn't break through to Siversky Donets-Donbas canal, situation in Chasiv Yar area controlled, second defense line reinforced – Khortytsia Group

Virtual monobank suffers extensive DDoS attack

Ukraine does not have realistic Plan B in short term without U.S. help – Stefanishyna

Enemy gains foothold in Ocheretyne, measures being taken to stabilize situation – Khortytsia Task Force

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Foreign Minister

LATEST

Enemy didn't break through to Siversky Donets-Donbas canal, situation in Chasiv Yar area controlled, second defense line reinforced – Khortytsia Group

Ukrainian Defense Forces improve tactical position in Serebriansky forestry area – Khortytsia Task Force

Virtual monobank suffers extensive DDoS attack

Ukraine does not have realistic Plan B in short term without U.S. help – Stefanishyna

Ukrnafta conducts first 3D seismic survey in 11 years

Kyiv region, Vodafone sign memo of cooperation – authorities

Enemy gains foothold in Ocheretyne, measures being taken to stabilize situation – Khortytsia Task Force

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Foreign Minister

Russian missile attack on Odesa destroys parcels worth UAH 3 mln in Nova Poshta

First Peace Summit for Ukraine to become platform that will launch future peace process – presidential press service

AD
AD
AD
AD