Russia not invited to Peace Summit at this stage, peace process without Russia unthinkable – Swiss FDFA

Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) of Switzerland said that Russia has not been invited to the Global Peace Summit which will be held in Bürgenstock, near Lucerne, on June 15-16.

"Russia has not been invited at this stage. Switzerland has always shown openness to extending an invitation to Russia for this Summit. However, Russia has said repeatedly and also publicly that it has no interest in participating in this first Summit. The Summit in Switzerland is intended to initiate a peace process. Switzerland is convinced that Russia must be involved in this process. A peace process without Russia is unthinkable," it said in a statement.

The FDFA also said that the aim of the upcoming summit is "to inspire a future peace process and to develop practical elements as well as steps towards such a process." All states present at the summit should contribute their ideas and visions for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

According to the FDFA, the summit program is currently being drawn up and the list of participating states will be published shortly before the start of the conference.

"Switzerland has invited over 160 delegations at head of state and government level to take part in the first Summit on Peace in Ukraine on June 15 and 16, 2024 on the Bürgenstock. These include members of the G7, the G20, the BRICS, numerous other countries from all continents as well as the EU, three international organizations (UN, OSCE and Council of Europe) and two religious representatives (Vatican and Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople)," it said.