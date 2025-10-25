Another batch of Ai-Petri PDTR complexes has been delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Poroshenko announced

Another batch of 12 Ai-Petri counter-technical reconnaissance systems has been delivered to the defenders of Ukraine's airspace, according to a statement posted on the European Solidarity party's website on Saturday.

"Strikes on Odesa region with guided bombs with increased range, strikes on Kherson with shahids and KABs — the enemy is constantly improving its deadly technologies and tactics of terror. Today, we are handing over twelve Ai-Petri systems to our defenders. They will be used against enemy KABs, strike and reconnaissance drones in critical areas of the front line, as they have already proven their effectiveness against such types of enemy attacks. They have been protecting the rear, critical infrastructure and the line of contact for over a year," said Petro Poroshenko, leader of the European Solidarity party and fifth president of Ukraine.

Each complex includes the PDTR device itself, a pickup truck, a multi-band dome electronic warfare system, a charging station and the necessary electronics.

According to Poroshenko, state contracting for the complexes has recently begun. ‘Today, you see the result of timely fulfilment of obligations to the state. This is the result of joint work, with the Poroshenko Foundation as an investor,’ he added.

"We are transferring the PDTR devices into the reliable hands of soldiers from the missile and mechanised brigades. The rest of the Ai-Petri complexes will go to the newly formed corps of the Defence Forces under a state order. I would also like to thank the Bilohorodskyi Territorial Community for supporting the air defence of the Kyiv region with subsidies. I believe that the time will come when the Ukrainian sky will be clear and safe again," Petro Poroshenko is convinced.

As reported, on 30 September, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received 15 fully equipped Ai-Petri technical reconnaissance countermeasures (TRCM) systems, which is currently the largest shipment of such systems and the first shipment from a state order.