Russians spreading fake about taking control of ‘left bank of Kupyansk’ – AFU’s 10th Army Corps

Russian propaganda is spreading reports that Russian armed forces have allegedly "occupied the left bank of the Kupyansk River" and "surrounded Ukrainian troops in Podoliv area," according to the 10th Army Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"There's just one problem: our units never found the enemy there. Although, frankly, they searched diligently. They even checked the bushes," the Telegram channel noted.

It's also noted that units of the 10th Army Corps are doing everything they can to ensure that Russian "victories" remain just a fantasy.