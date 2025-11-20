Most Ukrainians continue to donate to Ukrainian defense forces, 4% serve - Rakuten Viber poll

Almost two-thirds (64%) of Ukrainians surveyed continue to donate to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2025, another 26% help in other ways, with half of respondents learning about the collections from friends and acquaintances, according to the results of the Rakuten Viber survey.

To the question "Do you donate to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and acquaintances who serve?" 42% answered - "yes, regularly from each salary" (it was 44% at the end of 2024), 26% - "I help in other ways" (at the end of 2024 it was 27%), 14% - irregularly, but after each shelling I turn anger into donations (just like a year ago), 8% - "of course, a little bit every day" (5% a year ago). 6% answered that they do not see the point in this, 4% - that they themselves serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, while the indicators do not differ from last year.

Viber also asked Ukrainians where they learn about the fundraisers. Half of respondents (50%) support fundraisers from friends and acquaintances, learn from them, another 14% of users learn from the news (a year ago it was 53% and 13%, respectively).

The answer "I learn from the news, through news channels that support the fundraisers" was given by 14% of respondents (it was 13% at the end of 2024), "I learn from bloggers and influential people that I follow" - 12% (it was 11%), "I follow large foundations that are engaged in this" - 5%, "I learn in other ways" - 19% (the last two questions - the same as at the end of 2024).

Over 19,000 users took part in the survey on the official Rakuten Viber Ukraine channel in 2025. The research methodology is an anonymous online survey. The key age group is 34-45 years old, with over 50% of respondents under the age of 45. Similar surveys were conducted in 2023 and 2024.