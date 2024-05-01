Ukraine's Intelligence: Russian can produce 30-40 units of Kalibr, up to 10 of Oniks, same number of Zircon, up to three of X-69 missiles per month

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the estimated reserves of Zircon, Oniks, Kalibr and X-69 missiles in Russia, as well as the dynamics of their production.

According to the agency's response to ArmyInform's request, in particular, as of the end of April 2024, about 40 units of 3M22 Zircon hypersonic anti-ship missiles are in service with the Russian Armed Forces.

“At the same time, the production rate of these missiles is up to ten units per month. Cruise missiles 3M55/3M55M Oniks/Oniks-M – 400 units. Production rates are up to ten units per month. Cruise missiles 3M-14 Kalibr some 270 units. The production rate is 30-40 units per month," the agency said.

Regarding X-69 guided aircraft missiles, there are 45 units. Production rate is one to three units per month.