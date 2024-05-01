Facts

15:26 01.05.2024

Man wounded in Russia's attack on Odesa on Apr 29 dies in hospital – regional administration

Man wounded in Russia's attack on Odesa on Apr 29 dies in hospital – regional administration
Photo: https://t.me/odesa_prokuratura

The death toll from Russia's attack against Odesa on Monday, April 29, increased to six people, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper has said.

"Regrettably, a man, who was wounded as a result of a missile strike on April 29, has died in hospital. Thus, the number of victims of the war crime committed by the enemy against Odesa civilians on April 29, 2024 increased to six," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Earlier it was reported that five people were killed and 23 were hospitalized with injuries.

Tags: #odesa

