Russia spreading fakes that residential buildings in Odesa hit by Ukrainian air defense – Center for Countering Disinformation

Photo: CCD

Russian Telegram channels are widely spreading messages that the attacks on residential buildings in Odesa were allegedly caused by the work of Ukrainian air defense, the Center for Countering Disinformation (CPD) of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) reports.

"This is a typical Russian narrative aimed at absolving itself of responsibility for the killing of civilians and the destruction of Ukrainian cities. The reality is different: the aggressor regularly attacks Ukraine with missiles, drones and UAVs. Just last night, the enemy used at least 10 UAVs in Odesa - one person was killed, another 14 were injured," the message posted on the Telegram channel says.

According to the head of the CPD, Ukrainian Defense Forces officer Andriy Kovalenko, Russia plans to continue terrorizing Ukrainian cities with massive drone attacks, while simultaneously promoting information campaigns for domestic and foreign audiences.

"The narrative will be spread to the international audience that it is Russia that is open to negotiations and is forced to fight, ‘because Ukraine supposedly wants to,’ and the theses will be segmented to the domestic Ukrainian audience that ‘Ukraine supposedly is not capable of defending itself, and Russia is capable of destroying everything,’ demanding capitulation from society," noted Andriy Kovalenko.

Thus, the enemy not only carries out terrorist attacks, but also seeks to manipulate the information space by spreading fictitious explanations for its crimes, the CPD notes.