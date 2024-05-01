Facts

15:21 01.05.2024

Yermak discusses Ukraine's Peace Formula with Director of National Security Office under President of Korea

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone call with the new Director of the National Security Office under the President of the Republic of Korea, Chang Ho-jin, the press service of the head of state has said on Wednesday.

Yermak spoke about preparations for the inaugural Peace Summit and thanked Korea for its participation in several working groups on the implementation of certain points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

"We are counting on the Republic of Korea's assistance in involving a wide range of countries from the Global South in the Peace Summit," he said.

The parties also coordinated joint actions in the context of upcoming international events, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

