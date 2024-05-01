Facts

09:53 01.05.2024

AFU eliminate 1,120 invaders over day

1 min read
AFU eliminate 1,120 invaders over day

During the day, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 1,120 enemy personnel, five tanks, 21 armored combat vehicles, 13 artillery systems, one air defense system, 12 UAVs, 36 units of auto and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 1, 2024 approximately amount to: about 469,840 people of military personnel (plus 1,120) people, 7,312 tanks (plus five), 14,067 armored combat vehicles (plus 21), 12,024 artillery systems (plus 13), MLRS 1053, 780 units of air defense (plus one), 348 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 9,538 operational and tactical level UAVs (plus seven), 2,126 cruise missiles, 26 ships/boats, one submarine, 16,175 automotive equipment and fuel tanks (plus 33), and 1,980 units of special equipment (plus three)," the message posted on Facebook on Wednesday morning says.

Tags: #afu

