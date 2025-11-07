16:38 07.11.2025
Zelenskyy: AFU basic monthly pay in contracts may reach UAH 60,000
There is an understanding that the basic financial support for contracts in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) can be UAH 50,000-60,000 per month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters meeting on Friday.
"We have studied the understanding that the basic financial support for such a contract in the army can be UAH 50,000-60,000. This is without all those additional things that you know... This is the basic figure that we are counting on," he said during a briefing.