Facts

19:18 30.04.2024

First recruiting center for Ukrainian army opened in Kyiv

2 min read
First recruiting center for Ukrainian army opened in Kyiv

 In Solomiansky district of Kyiv on Tuesday, April 30, the first Ukrainian army recruiting center in the Ukrainian capital was opened.

According to a correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine, the Center is located on the premises of the Central District Health Centre of Solomiansky district.

As Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Natalia Kalmykova said during the opening, this is already the 18th recruiting center of the Ukrainian army.

"When a person comes to the center, he receives a 'menu' of departments, positions, specialties. The person selects, and after that the recruiter contacts the person with the department. So, a person understands whether it suits him or not, and if so, he must sign a contract in order to get into the chosen unit," Kalmykova said.

In case of mobilization, as the Deputy Minister reminded, the person is assigned by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The ratio of mobilization to recruiting is about 2:10," Kalmykova said.

In turn, the head of Kyiv State Military Administration Serhiy Popko called the center "a very good initiative" and emphasized that summonses would not be served here.

"Ukraine needs motivated people, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine also need motivated people. And this is exactly the place where a motivated person can realize himself to protect the Homeland. You see, this is without coercion, voluntary. Subpoenas are not served at this location. Therefore, this is a place where you can decide on a position and military unit, where to serve in the future," Popko said.

According to him, the recruiting center should be a conductor between the citizen and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

 

Tags: #kyiv #afu #recruiting

