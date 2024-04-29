Two Ukrainian citizens killed in Germany are military personnel undergoing medical rehabilitation; consulate establishing contact with relatives - MFA

Two Ukrainian citizens who died in Germany were military personnel who were undergoing medical rehabilitation there – Ukrainian consuls are now clarifying information about the units in which the deceased served and establishing contact with their relatives, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) reported.

As reported on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba expressed gratitude to German law enforcement officers for the prompt detention of a suspect in the murder of two Ukrainian citizens in the city of Murnau am Staffelsee on April 27 and instructed the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Consulate General in Munich to keep the matter under special control.

As reported, on Saturday in Murnau am Staffelsee, two Ukrainian citizens, men born in 1987 and 2001, were killed as a result of stab wounds in the territory of a local shopping center. "According to the Consulate General of Ukraine in Munich, Garmisch-Partenkirchen police detained a 57-year-old Russian citizen on suspicion of committing a double murder. The investigation is currently ongoing," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.