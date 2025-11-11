Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:59 11.11.2025

MFA, Center for Strategic Communications to launch 24/7 response to hostile info campaigns against Ukraine, incl AI-focused

2 min read
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) is launching a partnership with the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security to counter Russian disinformation and manipulation of foreign audiences, the ministry's press service said.

It is noted that the Center for Strategic Communications has international experience: monitoring foreign information field, countering hostile campaigns, and strengthening partners' capabilities.

"In cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the international dimension of the Center for Strategic Communications' work will become a priority, strengthening work where we expect the greatest challenges. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide a diplomatic vision, political expertise and coordination, the Center for Strategic Communications – a professional team, monitoring, analysis, response and a network of content distribution channels," the MFA said in Telegram on Tuesday.

At the preparatory meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Center for Strategic Communications discussed priority areas of joint work: building a system that will ensure round-the-clock detection and response to hostile campaigns against Ukraine and allies; creating technological tools to counter hybrid threats, in particular with AI; cooperation with partner centers for countering disinformation (in particular, within the Lublin Triangle with Lithuania and Poland, Odesa Triangle with Moldova and Romania); formation of expertise on countering foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI) as an "export" position and part of Ukraine's brand abroad; development of an analytical component for policies and information campaigns based on data; systematic work on promoting Ukrainian narratives through diplomatic institutions and partners; work with global Ukrainians

"Having not achieved any strategic goal on the battlefield, Russia will rely on propaganda and attempts to create an 'alternative' reality, in particular in the societies of our partners. Next year, the Russian budget provides for an increase in propaganda spending by more than one and a half times," Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

