Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:23 05.11.2025

Yermak: When Russian MFa’s spokeswoman laughs at tragedy in Rome, it's not the tower that collapses, but remains of Russia's reputation

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, thanked Italy for its strict stance against Russia and for its assistance to Ukraine, and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured in the collapse of part of the Torre dei Conti tower in Rome.

"When the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson laughs at the tragedy in Rome, it's not the tower that collapses—it's the remnants of Russia's reputation that crumble. More precisely, the mask simply falls from its face. Every vulgar attack on civilization is another act of self-revelation. No Potemkin village can conceal the baseness; no false story can obscure the truth: Russia is poisoning the world with hatred and contempt," Yermak wrote on social media X.

"I have great respect for Italy's firm stance and deep gratitude for its resolute support of Ukraine. I wish the wounded a speedy recovery and offer my sincere condolences to the family of the deceased," he added.

As reported, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told a Russian diplomatic representative on Tuesday that Russia's insults toward Italy would only strengthen Rome's support for Ukraine, ANSA reports.

Russian Ambassador to Italy Alexey Paramonov was reportedly summoned by the Italian Foreign Ministry in Rome on Monday for an official reprimand following comments by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova regarding the collapse of part of the Torre dei Conti tower in Rome, which killed a 66-year-old Romanian worker. Zakharova linked the accident to Rome's military support for Ukraine, stating that "as long as the Italian government continues to waste taxpayers' money, Italy, from its economy to its towers, will completely collapse."

