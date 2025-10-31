Interfax-Ukraine
MFA recommends that Ukrainian citizens in Tanzania maintain heightened vigilance due to worsening security situation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommends that Ukrainians currently in Tanzania, in connection with protests in the cities of Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mbeya, and Moshi, and the general worsening security situation, maintain heightened vigilance, exercise caution, and comply with all recommendations of local authorities.

"We advise Ukrainian citizens to avoid crowded places, especially areas where protests are taking place or may take place. Unless absolutely necessary, we recommend limiting movement around the city, staying in safe places of residence, and not participating in any mass events," the Foreign Ministry's press service reported on Telegram on Friday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs requests that the requirements of the Tanzanian police and other government agencies regarding the maintenance of public order be strictly observed and that their work not be obstructed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine continues to closely monitor the situation in Tanzania and is in constant contact with Ukraine's diplomatic missions abroad, which are cooperating with local authorities to ensure the safety of Ukrainian citizens.

Citizens who find themselves in an emergency situation, or whose life or health is in danger, are advised to immediately contact the nearest Ukrainian diplomatic mission abroad.

