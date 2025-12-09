Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:30 09.12.2025

Ukrainian, Italian FMs discuss peace efforts, further steps in Ukraine's support

1 min read
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Italy, had a telephone conversation with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

"I informed my colleague about peace efforts and the difficult battlefield and energy situation in the wake of intensified Russian attacks. We discussed the important role of Italy and other European partners in advancing peace efforts and supporting Ukraine on this path. We also spoke about urgent decisions to strengthen our country and increase pressure on the aggressor," Sybiha said on the X social network.

He said it is important to finally ensure the possibility of full use of frozen Russian assets, strengthen Ukraine within the framework of the SAFE program, and further increase contributions to the PURL initiative.

"We value our partnership with Italy and thank our Italian friends, all the Italian people, for their strong support, including the latest military assistance package. Together, we are defending our shared values and the security and peace in Europe," Sybiha said.

Tags: #mfa #italy

