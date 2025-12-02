Putin makes statements demonstrating he does not plan to end war – Sybiha

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that for the second day in a row, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has made statements that demonstrate that he does not plan to end the war.

"Yesterday he [Putin] said he was prepared to fight through the winter. Today, he threatens sea ports and freedom of navigation. And these threats are directed first and foremost at Odesa, which President Trump spoke about with a lot of warmth. Russia must end the bloodshed it has started. If this doesn't happen and Putin just spits into the world's face once again, there must be consequences," Sybiha said on the X social network on Tuesday.

He said Russia must stop "wasting the world’s time, which must be the time for peace." Sybiha also stressed that Ukraine fully supports all fair efforts that can lead to a just peace.

"The teams of Ukraine and the United States, together with our European partners, have worked a lot and achieved important progress. Now it is time to force the source of war in Moscow to end it," the Foreign Minister said.

Putin reportedly accused European governments of sabotaging the peace process in a series of sharp statements made minutes before a scheduled meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin, and said that "European demands are unacceptable to Russia." Speaking at an investment forum, he insisted that he "does not seek war with Europe," but warned that "if Europe wants to fight, we are ready right now."