Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:11 02.12.2025

Putin makes statements demonstrating he does not plan to end war – Sybiha

2 min read
Putin makes statements demonstrating he does not plan to end war – Sybiha
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that for the second day in a row, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has made statements that demonstrate that he does not plan to end the war.

"Yesterday he [Putin] said he was prepared to fight through the winter. Today, he threatens sea ports and freedom of navigation. And these threats are directed first and foremost at Odesa, which President Trump spoke about with a lot of warmth. Russia must end the bloodshed it has started. If this doesn't happen and Putin just spits into the world's face once again, there must be consequences," Sybiha said on the X social network on Tuesday.

He said Russia must stop "wasting the world’s time, which must be the time for peace." Sybiha also stressed that Ukraine fully supports all fair efforts that can lead to a just peace.

"The teams of Ukraine and the United States, together with our European partners, have worked a lot and achieved important progress. Now it is time to force the source of war in Moscow to end it," the Foreign Minister said.

Putin reportedly accused European governments of sabotaging the peace process in a series of sharp statements made minutes before a scheduled meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin, and said that "European demands are unacceptable to Russia." Speaking at an investment forum, he insisted that he "does not seek war with Europe," but warned that "if Europe wants to fight, we are ready right now."

Tags: #mfa #war #rf

MORE ABOUT

20:54 02.12.2025
No simple solutions to end war; most difficult thing is with territories, Russian assets – Zelenskyy

No simple solutions to end war; most difficult thing is with territories, Russian assets – Zelenskyy

20:32 02.12.2025
Kallas believes reparation loan to definitely strengthen EU's position on Russia

Kallas believes reparation loan to definitely strengthen EU's position on Russia

21:02 01.12.2025
Russian army personnel loses 32 divisions in 2025

Russian army personnel loses 32 divisions in 2025

20:54 01.12.2025
Battle for Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad continues, logistics provided by drones – DeepState

Battle for Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad continues, logistics provided by drones – DeepState

11:12 26.11.2025
NATO Secretary General says Russia's war against Ukraine could end this year

NATO Secretary General says Russia's war against Ukraine could end this year

11:03 25.11.2025
Russia pressing on Myrnohrad, the Defense Forces capture invaders – 7th Rapid Response Corps

Russia pressing on Myrnohrad, the Defense Forces capture invaders – 7th Rapid Response Corps

10:06 25.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Russians launch 22 missiles of various types and over 460 drones, 4 drones fligh into Moldova and Romania

Zelenskyy: Russians launch 22 missiles of various types and over 460 drones, 4 drones fligh into Moldova and Romania

20:08 24.11.2025
Merz: Joint peace plan meant to launch process, for that to happen, Russia must come to negotiating table

Merz: Joint peace plan meant to launch process, for that to happen, Russia must come to negotiating table

14:11 24.11.2025
War in Ukraine could end today if Russia withdraws troops - Swedish PM

War in Ukraine could end today if Russia withdraws troops - Swedish PM

12:21 22.11.2025
German Federal Chancellor discusses Ukraine peace plan with Trump, agrees on next steps

German Federal Chancellor discusses Ukraine peace plan with Trump, agrees on next steps

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy says he ready to meet with Trump

No simple solutions to end war; most difficult thing is with territories, Russian assets – Zelenskyy

Plan has 20 points, some things still need to be worked out – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine may meet with the American side at a higher level

Rutte: There is no consensus in NATO on Ukraine

LATEST

Four OPEC+ countries must compensate for nearly 4.6 mln bpd of excess oil output from Nov to June, nearly 3.35 mln bpd from Kazakhstan

Zelenskyy says he ready to meet with Trump

Sweden allocates new civilian support package to Ukraine worth EUR 100 mln

Kallas: Fact of anti-corruption investigations in Ukraine shows anti-corruption bodies work

Kallas: On ammunition initiative, we are not there yet

Ukraine's State Customs Service introduces specialized software to identify sanctioned vessels

Trump calls war in Ukraine 'chaos' that is not easy to settle

Kallas on ending war: This could be pivotal work week for diplomacy

Ireland open to participating in peacekeeping, monitoring in Ukraine – Martin

Sybiha to visit Brussels on Wed, take part in Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

AD
AD