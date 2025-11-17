Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:38 17.11.2025

Ukraine's MFA 'thanks' Georgian authorities for not imposing Russia-related sanctions, helping to circumvent them

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) Heorhiy Tykhy responded to the statement of Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili regarding Kyiv's alleged ingratitude to the Georgian people.

"We thank the Georgian authorities for everything, in particular for not imposing sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine and helping the common aggressor to circumvent them, the country's turn from the path of integration into the EU and NATO to the Russian yoke, constant disparaging comments towards Ukraine. At the same time, we sincerely wish the Georgian people a European future, security and prosperity - despite the pro-Russian policy of the current government," Tykhy told journalists.

Earlier, Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Papuashvili accused the Ukrainian authorities of ingratitude towards the Georgian people. Papuashvili said that he wishes Ukraine peace and would like the Ukrainian people "to be represented by a worthy government."

"Unfortunately, the Zelenskyy government is distinguished by its ingratitude towards the Georgian people," he said.

