13:24 25.04.2024

Umerov, NATO Assistant Secretary General discuss situation on battlefield, steps towards Ukraine's membership in Alliance

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held a meeting in Kyiv with NATO Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence and Security Scott Bray.

"I thanked him for all the extremely important assistance that the Alliance has provided and continues to provide for our fight against the aggressor. I expressed confidence that Ukraine will become a member of NATO, and I see my task as a minister approaching this moment. We discussed with Mr. Bray what steps we need to take to do this," Umerov wrote on Facebook.

The parties also discussed the current state of affairs on the battlefield and assessed potential threats.

"I once again emphasized that air defense is one of the key elements of our defense and requires strengthening. The level of information exchange and coordination of our actions with the Alliance was highly appreciated. We discussed what other actions we can take to change the situation at the front," Umerov noted.

