19:39 24.04.2024

Umerov discusses with members of US House of Representatives dynamics at frontline, AFU needs

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov held a meeting with members of U.S. House of Representatives Thomas Kane, Nathaniel Moran, William Keating, and Madeleine Dean in Kyiv.

"I am sincerely grateful to the U.S. House of Representatives for their recent affirmative vote to provide us with critical assistance. Why bicameral support of Congress is important for Ukraine: I had the opportunity to talk about it with members of the House of Representatives, Thomas Kane, Nathaniel Moran, William Keating, and Madeleine Dean. During the meeting, we assessed the dynamics at the frontline and the urgent needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he said on Facebook on Wednesday.

The minister emphasized that the aid package voted for by the House of Representatives is vital to protecting Ukrainians from Russian air attacks and improving the situation on the battlefield.

He also recalled American partners about the huge progress we have achieved by liberating about 50% of the territory occupied by Russia.

"We thank everyone who supports Ukraine at this crucial moment for the whole world. Together, we are stronger!" Umerov said.

