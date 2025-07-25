Humanitarian organizations draw attention to protection of rescue workers through duty of care

The Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations (Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations), the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, and the Platform of Humanitarian NGOs in Ukraine call on donors and international organizations to integrate the Duty of Care (DoC) package into budgets to strengthen the safety and health protection of local humanitarian workers and volunteers.

"Ukraine has been experiencing a full-scale invasion for more than three years, and we have been in a state of war for even longer. We have to save so many lives, millions and millions of people need help, including on the front lines. There are thousands of our civil society organizations that respond to crises. There are also many international organizations that work in Ukraine, the UN, and donors that help. Ukrainian NGOs often do this in conditions of increased risk to their lives," said Mila Leonova, director of the Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations, during the roundtable "Humanitarian Activities in War: Protection of Personnel, Innovation, and Impact on World Politics" held at the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

She emphasized that under such conditions, it is important not only to save the lives of people who need help, but also to protect the workers who provide assistance themselves, and this is not only about their physical but also psychological safety.

In partnership with Ukrainian NGOs, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation initiated a study on the creation of a minimum package of "Duty of Care" - the moral and legal obligation of organizations to ensure the physical and psychological safety of humanitarian personnel.

The study was based on interviews and focus groups with representatives of the humanitarian sector. It identified key challenges: the lack of specific legislation, the lack of personal protective equipment, insurance and mental health support.

The proposed minimum DoC package for NGO staff and volunteers working in frontline areas should include the following elements: accident and life insurance for humanitarian staff and volunteers, psychosocial support measures, individual first aid kits, personal protective equipment, training in the use and application of the minimum DoC package items combined with training in security and safety management.

Leonova noted that in January this year, the Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations and the Belgian NGO Protect Humanitarians signed a formal Memorandum of Cooperation aimed at strengthening the protection of humanitarian workers in Ukraine and internationally.

In particular, this cooperation is aimed at improving the Duty of Care mechanism, joint advocacy at the national and international levels, and developing recommendations on policies and strategies for the protection of humanitarian workers.

Olivier Vandicastille, Director of Protect Humanitarians, stressed the importance of proper protection of local humanitarian responders.

"Staff and volunteers are the greatest asset of every organization. When we protect and care for people who help people, we strengthen support for affected communities. Thanks to this, the humanitarian sector can improve its resilience, equality and justice," he said.

In the first half of 2025, 98 incidents related to the activities of humanitarian workers were recorded. Six people died and 29 were injured. For comparison, 150 such cases were documented throughout 2024. The largest number of tragic incidents occurred in the Kherson region, followed by Donetsk and Kharkiv.