18:48 22.04.2024

Sybiha, Chinese Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation, Peace Formula implementation

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha met with the Ambassador of China to Ukraine Fan Xianrong.

"A very meaningful meeting with Ambassador of China Fan Xianrong. We discussed important issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction of the foreign ministries. Special attention was paid to the prospects of China's participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Sybiha said on X media.

