Sybiha to attend NATO FMs meeting, interested in meeting with Rubio

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed that he had received an invitation to take part in the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, which will take place in Brussels on April 3-4.

"I received an invitation to take part in the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels. Of course, I always use any multilateral event to hold bilateral meetings," he said at a joint press conference with German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to Sybiha, he has already confirmed 14 meetings with his colleagues, NATO foreign ministers. "Of course, we are interested in holding a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio," he added.

Sybiha stressed that "Ukraine sees a great chance to accelerate efforts aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive peace."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be in Brussels on April 2-4 to attend a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.