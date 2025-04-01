Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

16:46 01.04.2025

Sybiha to attend NATO FMs meeting, interested in meeting with Rubio

1 min read
Sybiha to attend NATO FMs meeting, interested in meeting with Rubio
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed that he had received an invitation to take part in the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, which will take place in Brussels on April 3-4.

"I received an invitation to take part in the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels. Of course, I always use any multilateral event to hold bilateral meetings," he said at a joint press conference with German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to Sybiha, he has already confirmed 14 meetings with his colleagues, NATO foreign ministers. "Of course, we are interested in holding a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio," he added.

Sybiha stressed that "Ukraine sees a great chance to accelerate efforts aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive peace."

As reported, NATO foreign ministers will meet in Brussels on April 3-4. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be in Brussels on April 2-4 to attend a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

Tags: #sybiha #rubio

MORE ABOUT

16:29 01.04.2025
Ukraine ready to open first cluster of negotiations on EU accession – Sybiha

Ukraine ready to open first cluster of negotiations on EU accession – Sybiha

16:10 01.04.2025
Sybiha: There can be no return to usual business with Russia, whether it’s Nord Stream or any other projects

Sybiha: There can be no return to usual business with Russia, whether it’s Nord Stream or any other projects

14:23 01.04.2025
Sybiha: Ukraine to never recognize any territories stolen by Russia, to not agree on army limits

Sybiha: Ukraine to never recognize any territories stolen by Russia, to not agree on army limits

13:21 01.04.2025
Sybiha: We start consultations with U.S. side on new text of minerals agreement

Sybiha: We start consultations with U.S. side on new text of minerals agreement

14:26 28.03.2025
Rubio: I cannot guarantee that peace agreement to be concluded in a week or a month, it must take sanctions into account

Rubio: I cannot guarantee that peace agreement to be concluded in a week or a month, it must take sanctions into account

13:53 26.03.2025
Sybiha: Moscow will engage in deception, not talks, until it feels real strength

Sybiha: Moscow will engage in deception, not talks, until it feels real strength

11:16 26.03.2025
Sybiha following meeting of Ukrainian-US expert teams: Ukraine committed fair and lasting peace

Sybiha following meeting of Ukrainian-US expert teams: Ukraine committed fair and lasting peace

20:46 24.03.2025
Sybiha declares UAH 1.5 mln income for 2024

Sybiha declares UAH 1.5 mln income for 2024

18:58 24.03.2025
Sybiha: Instead of making hollow statements about peace, Russia must stop bombing our cities

Sybiha: Instead of making hollow statements about peace, Russia must stop bombing our cities

20:34 19.03.2025
Sybiha at business forum in Mumbai calls on over 130 Indian companies to cooperate with Ukraine

Sybiha at business forum in Mumbai calls on over 130 Indian companies to cooperate with Ukraine

HOT NEWS

NATO issue absent in minerals deal – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces Friday meeting with military allies ready for deployment

Number of front clashes in March decreased by quarter compared to February, but number of shellings significantly increased

Shmyhal believes Ukraine ready to open all negotiation Clusters on EU accession in 2025

Russia begins illegal conscription of Ukrainians into armed forces in occupied territories of Ukraine – MFA

LATEST

NATO issue absent in minerals deal – Zelenskyy

Japan to transfer vehicles to Ukraine, continue to receive Ukrainian military personnel for treatment

Zelenskyy announces Friday meeting with military allies ready for deployment

Latvia sends another 1,500 UAVs to Ukraine - defense minister

Baerbock: The one who wants peace must first return kidnapped Ukrainian children

Curfew duration in Kherson, its region reduced – authorities

Sirko on adjusting subsoil agreement: I don't know if it's diplomatically possible

Developers from Brave1 conduct first tests of FPV drones on fiber optics with range of over 20 km in Ukraine

Three civilians, incl 5-year-old child, killed in Kyiv in March by enemy attacks, 10 injured – city administration

Mathernová notes importance of involving civil society in negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to EU

AD
AD
Empire School
AD