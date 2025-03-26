Sybiha: Moscow will engage in deception, not talks, until it feels real strength

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that there can be no easing of pressure on the Russian Federation as long as Russian aggression continues.

"We separately touched upon the topic of strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation. We share the position that pressure on the aggressor must be maintained and increased. Moscow will engage in deception, not negotiations, until it feels real power: diplomatic, military, sanctions. There can be no easing of pressure as long as Russian aggression continues," he said at a press conference with his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide and Minister of Labour and Social Inclusion Tonje Brenna in Kyiv.

Sybiha stressed that Russia is existential for Europe, and "our common goal is protection from this threat."

The Ukrainian minister informed his Norwegian colleagues about Ukraine’s steps towards just peace and about the results of the meeting in Saudi Arabia.

"Ukraine has proven that it is not an obstacle to peace. Now the Russian Federation must demonstrate through concrete actions, not manipulation, a real desire to end the war. Otherwise, it will be necessary to increase pressure on Moscow," said Sybiha.