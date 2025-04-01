Sybiha: There can be no return to usual business with Russia, whether it’s Nord Stream or any other projects

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed that he had received an invitation to take part in the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, which will take place in Brussels on April 3-4.

"We are discussing increasing sanctions pressure on Russia. I would like to emphasize to those who still have illusions about Russia: there can be no return to the old days, to the usual business with Russia, whether it’s Nord Stream or any other projects," he said at a joint press conference with German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to Sybiha, "Moscow is an existential threat, any business with Russia is money for the Russian military machine, and therefore a direct threat to the security and well-being of every European family."

The minister separately emphasized that Ukraine hopes for further support from Germany in the issue of the full use of Russian frozen assets to help Ukraine. In addition, the heads of the Foreign Ministries separately discussed the importance of bringing Russian criminals to justice, "the need for specific orders, sentences, compensation." "We continue to work together in this direction," said Sybiha.

He also congratulated Baerbock on her nomination for the post of President of the UN General Assembly.

"I am sure that this is excellent news for Ukraine, for all UN member states that value peace and security," he noted.