Support with specific weapons is needed urgently – Zelenskyy at Staff HQ meeting

Positive decisions of Ukraine's friends are spurring on the occupation forces, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said on the Telegram channel following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters Staff Meeting on Monday.

"There was a report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky. The occupation army has the task of demonstrating at least some victories before May 9, regardless of its own losses. Now they are also being driven forward by the positive decisions of Ukraine's friends. It is difficult for our soldiers, but the receipt of the necessary assistance will level the situation. That is why support with specific weapons that our partners have is needed urgently," he said.

"A report by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on contracts with domestic companies. We are working on a new format of agreements, which, on the one hand, will not burden the military budget, and on the other, guarantee long-term obligations of states to manufacturers," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state gave set a task to "collect everything that our intelligence knows about the intentions of Russian terrorists to destroy civilian infrastructure, and prepare a comprehensive plan for further actions: strengthening physical protection where it works, redistributing air defense systems and decentralization where possible" for the next HQ meeting.