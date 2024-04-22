Facts

17:12 22.04.2024

Support with specific weapons is needed urgently – Zelenskyy at Staff HQ meeting

2 min read
Support with specific weapons is needed urgently – Zelenskyy at Staff HQ meeting

Positive decisions of Ukraine's friends are spurring on the occupation forces, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said on the Telegram channel following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters Staff Meeting on Monday.

"There was a report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky. The occupation army has the task of demonstrating at least some victories before May 9, regardless of its own losses. Now they are also being driven forward by the positive decisions of Ukraine's friends. It is difficult for our soldiers, but the receipt of the necessary assistance will level the situation. That is why support with specific weapons that our partners have is needed urgently," he said.

"A report by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on contracts with domestic companies. We are working on a new format of agreements, which, on the one hand, will not burden the military budget, and on the other, guarantee long-term obligations of states to manufacturers," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state gave set a task to "collect everything that our intelligence knows about the intentions of Russian terrorists to destroy civilian infrastructure, and prepare a comprehensive plan for further actions: strengthening physical protection where it works, redistributing air defense systems and decentralization where possible" for the next HQ meeting.

Tags: #weapon #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

18:50 22.04.2024
Zelenskyy presents Golden Star to three servicemen, families of seven fallen heroes

Zelenskyy presents Golden Star to three servicemen, families of seven fallen heroes

16:55 22.04.2024
Zelenskyy doesn't believe in Olympic truce format proposed by Macron

Zelenskyy doesn't believe in Olympic truce format proposed by Macron

14:05 19.04.2024
Zelenskyy holds meeting on security situation in Donetsk region

Zelenskyy holds meeting on security situation in Donetsk region

09:33 19.04.2024
Zelenskyy about attack on Dnipro: We must defeat Russian terror

Zelenskyy about attack on Dnipro: We must defeat Russian terror

10:02 18.04.2024
President speaks at European Council, World Bank meetings

President speaks at European Council, World Bank meetings

09:23 18.04.2024
Zelenskyy at World Bank meeting: Ukraine needs efficient financial shield

Zelenskyy at World Bank meeting: Ukraine needs efficient financial shield

19:56 17.04.2024
Stoltenberg confirms holding of meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council on April 19

Stoltenberg confirms holding of meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council on April 19

16:38 16.04.2024
Ukraine needs quantity of weapons commensurate with Russia to defend itself – Stefanchuk

Ukraine needs quantity of weapons commensurate with Russia to defend itself – Stefanchuk

13:41 16.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Russia hits Trypillia TPP as Ukrainian air defense runs out of missiles

Zelenskyy: Russia hits Trypillia TPP as Ukrainian air defense runs out of missiles

21:04 15.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Shahed UAVs in skies of Ukraine sound same as in skies of Middle East

Zelenskyy: Shahed UAVs in skies of Ukraine sound same as in skies of Middle East

AD

HOT NEWS

In Kharkiv region, another 100 settlements de-energized since war start remain without electricity

Zelenskyy doesn't believe in Olympic truce format proposed by Macron

Bipartisan delegation of US Congress arrives in Kyiv

NSDC to develop Ukrainian doctrine

AFU eliminate 730 invaders over day – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Synehubov reports digital TV signal interruption in Kharkiv region after enemy attack on infrastructure

US aid to arrive in Ukraine very soon, it to be what needed on battlefield to achieve success

In Kharkiv region, another 100 settlements de-energized since war start remain without electricity

Woman killed as result of artillery shelling of Krasnohorivka – Donetsk administration

Relevant committee supports bill on supervisory boards of healthcare facilities prepared for second reading

Synehubov reports digital TV signal interruption in Kharkiv region after enemy attack on infrastructure

US Assistant Secretary of State for European, Eurasian Affairs O'Brien meet in Kyiv with President's Office head

Court rules to detain both servicemen who shot at policemen in Vinnytsia region – PGO

Sybiha, Chinese Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation, Peace Formula implementation

MPs propose redirect public financing from parties to defense needs

AD
AD
AD
AD