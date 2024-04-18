Facts

20:45 18.04.2024

Seventy-one military clashes recorded on front line – AFU General Staff

2 min read
Seventy-one military clashes recorded on front line – AFU General Staff

Seventy-one military clashes were recorded on the front line in the south and east of Ukraine during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

In Lymany direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks in the areas of the settlements of Terny and Yampolivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.

In Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Belohorivka, Luhansk region, as well as Verkhnekaminne, Vyyimka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klyschiyivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical situation.

In Avdiyivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novo-Kalynove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Pervomaiske, Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to oust Ukrainian units from their occupied borders.

In Novopavlivske direction, the Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine, Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 12 times to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In Horikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times in the area of Staromayorske, Donetsk region and Robotyne, Zaporizhia region.

In Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon the intention to oust Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro river. So, during the day, with the support of aviation, he carried out seven unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of the settlement of Krynki, Kherson region.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

20:36 18.04.2024
Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas

20:16 18.04.2024
Russians carry out six missiles, 63 air strikes on Ukraine’s territory over day

Russians carry out six missiles, 63 air strikes on Ukraine’s territory over day

11:25 16.04.2024
AFU eliminates 920 occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

AFU eliminates 920 occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

19:52 15.04.2024
Ukraine's rocket forces strike four enemy drone control points

Ukraine's rocket forces strike four enemy drone control points

19:43 15.04.2024
Enemy inflicts 15 missile, 18 air strikes, shells more than 115 settlements of Ukraine

Enemy inflicts 15 missile, 18 air strikes, shells more than 115 settlements of Ukraine

11:57 15.04.2024
Russia preparing another provocation at ZNPP – AFU General Staff with reference to intelligence data

Russia preparing another provocation at ZNPP – AFU General Staff with reference to intelligence data

11:21 15.04.2024
Russians lose 770 people over day – General Staff

Russians lose 770 people over day – General Staff

20:53 12.04.2024
Occupation forces inflict two missile, 72 air strikes, shell more than 110 Ukrainian settlements

Occupation forces inflict two missile, 72 air strikes, shell more than 110 Ukrainian settlements

19:54 11.04.2024
Ukrainian aviation attacks 12 areas of concentration of enemy personnel

Ukrainian aviation attacks 12 areas of concentration of enemy personnel

19:57 10.04.2024
Enemy inflicts six missile, 65 air attacks, shells more than 110 Ukrainian settlements over past 24 hours

Enemy inflicts six missile, 65 air attacks, shells more than 110 Ukrainian settlements over past 24 hours

AD

HOT NEWS

Polish citizen, who offered Russian special services assassination attempt on President of Ukraine, detained

Ukraine-NATO Council meeting to be held on April 19 in virtual format

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has its own technology to suppress Russia's TV signal in border area

Borrell: We have to take Patriot systems from our barracks, where they are 'just in case,' and send them to Ukraine

AFU destroys number of targets at military airfield in Dzhankoi – GUR

LATEST

Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian Jewish community on eve of Passover holiday

Scholz: We hope that six more Patriot systems to be found for Ukraine from NATO

Ukraine continues to advocate creation of separate intl tribunal which would have mandate to overcome immunity of leaders of aggressor country – Mudra

Russians in 2023 use Western machine tools, their spare parts for $355 mln in production

Shmyhal, French Minister of Economy discuss confiscation of frozen Russian assets

Polish citizen, who offered Russian special services assassination attempt on President of Ukraine, detained

Russian saboteurs, preparing attacks on military aid delivery routes to Ukraine, arrested in Germany

Ukraine-NATO Council meeting to be held on April 19 in virtual format

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has its own technology to suppress Russia's TV signal in border area

Borrell: We have to take Patriot systems from our barracks, where they are 'just in case,' and send them to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD