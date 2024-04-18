Seventy-one military clashes recorded on front line – AFU General Staff

Seventy-one military clashes were recorded on the front line in the south and east of Ukraine during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

In Lymany direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks in the areas of the settlements of Terny and Yampolivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.

In Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Belohorivka, Luhansk region, as well as Verkhnekaminne, Vyyimka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klyschiyivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical situation.

In Avdiyivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novo-Kalynove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Pervomaiske, Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to oust Ukrainian units from their occupied borders.

In Novopavlivske direction, the Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine, Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 12 times to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In Horikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times in the area of Staromayorske, Donetsk region and Robotyne, Zaporizhia region.

In Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon the intention to oust Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro river. So, during the day, with the support of aviation, he carried out seven unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of the settlement of Krynki, Kherson region.