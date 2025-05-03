Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv injure 51 civilians, including 2 minors

Fifty-one civilians suffered varying degrees of injuries and acute stress as a result of overnight Russian drone strikes on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, including two girls aged 11 and 16, according to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"Four districts of the city came under fire: Osnoviansky, Slobidsky, Saltivsky, and Kyivsky. Numerous fires broke out across the city. Multi-story and private residential buildings, educational institutions, vehicles, businesses, and stores were damaged," the statement read.

Ukraine's National Police reported via Telegram that 11 of the injured were hospitalized.

"Police officers, rescuers, and medics are working at the impact sites. They are assisting civilians in evacuating from damaged buildings, providing medical and psychological support, and rescuing the wounded," the message noted.

According to prosecutors, between approximately 9:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. on Friday, Russian forces launched at least 15 Shahed-type strike drones, presumed to be Geran-2. Criminal investigations have been launched under Part 1, Article 438 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Earlier, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Synehubov reported that a 47-year-old man was killed during Russian attacks on Kharkiv and four surrounding settlements, though he did not specify the exact location.

Synehubov said Russian forces used various types of weapons in the assault, including 11 glide bombs, 3 FPV drones, 21 Shahed-type drones, and 28 Geran-2-type drones. Some 17 Geran-2 UAVs struck four districts of Kharkiv: Slobidsky, Saltivsky, Kyivsky, and Osnoviansky.