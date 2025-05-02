Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:12 02.05.2025

In Odesa, man with knives attacks police officers on Kulykove Field, four law enforcers, attacker injured – police officer

1 min read
In Odesa, man with knives attacks police officers on Kulykove Field, four law enforcers, attacker injured – police officer

A man attacked law enforcement officers in Odesa with two knives on Friday, who were on duty to protect public order on Kulykove Field, causing them stab wounds, the Odesa region police communications department reports.

"In order to repel the attack and detain the offender, one of the police officers used a service firearm against the attacker. The attacker was hospitalized with injuries. Police officers were also hospitalized as a result of the stab wounds received," the report says.

A total of four police officers were injured. An investigative and operational group is working at the scene. Information under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer) has been entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations.

Tags: #odesa #police #attacks

MORE ABOUT

18:11 01.05.2025
URCS removes consequences of Russian air attack at six locations in Odesa

URCS removes consequences of Russian air attack at six locations in Odesa

10:21 01.05.2025
Number of victims in Odesa grows to 15

Number of victims in Odesa grows to 15

14:59 29.04.2025
Russian winter attacks destroy nearly half of Ukraine's gas production – Ukrainian PM

Russian winter attacks destroy nearly half of Ukraine's gas production – Ukrainian PM

14:16 29.04.2025
Russian winter attacks destroy nearly half of Ukraine's gas production – Ukrainian PM

Russian winter attacks destroy nearly half of Ukraine's gas production – Ukrainian PM

15:35 23.04.2025
Korean Posco International plans to build RDF-fueled CHPP in Odesa for $106 mln – Ministry of Development

Korean Posco International plans to build RDF-fueled CHPP in Odesa for $106 mln – Ministry of Development

11:07 23.04.2025
URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian drone attack in Odesa

URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian drone attack in Odesa

10:32 23.04.2025
Two people injured in UAV attack on Odesa region

Two people injured in UAV attack on Odesa region

11:48 22.04.2025
Ukraine cracks down on intl fraud network behind $6 mln crypto investment scam

Ukraine cracks down on intl fraud network behind $6 mln crypto investment scam

11:23 22.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross working at site of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

Ukrainian Red Cross working at site of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

09:14 22.04.2025
Three people injured amid enemy attack on Odesa – Kiper

Three people injured amid enemy attack on Odesa – Kiper

HOT NEWS

Govt approves agreement with Japan to receive about $3 bln secured by revenues from frozen Russian assets – Shmyhal

Stefanishyna: After talks on May 12, I to be able to say whether further dialogue with Hungary is possible or whether this is imitation

SBU: Suspect in Sternenko attack recruited by enemy intelligence services

Rubio: Trump going to make decision about how much more time we’re going to dedicate to Russia and Ukraine

Next technical documents for U.S. minerals deal to be institutional, not intergovernmental

LATEST

Environment Ministry, The HALO Trust Ukraine sign memo of cooperation for environmentally safe demining

Zelenskyy holds meeting on development of Ukrainian fleet of military aircraft

Ukraine’s MFA: Statement of US State Dept about withdrawal from negotiations is repetition of previously announced position

Govt submits to parliament bill on amendments to Budget Code due to deal with USA

Zelenskyy, Ecuadorian President instruct teams to work on possibility of signing free trade agreement

Eight evacuated children from Mykolaiv placed in Rivne region

Govt distributes UAH 540 mln in subventions to regions for modernization of vocational, professional pre-higher education institutions – PM

Ministry of Environment forms list of dormant licenses, plans inspection – Minister Hrynchuk

Coordination HQ for Treatment of POWs reps start work in all regions of Ukraine – Interior Ministry

Govt approves agreement with Japan to receive about $3 bln secured by revenues from frozen Russian assets – Shmyhal

AD
AD