In Odesa, man with knives attacks police officers on Kulykove Field, four law enforcers, attacker injured – police officer

A man attacked law enforcement officers in Odesa with two knives on Friday, who were on duty to protect public order on Kulykove Field, causing them stab wounds, the Odesa region police communications department reports.

"In order to repel the attack and detain the offender, one of the police officers used a service firearm against the attacker. The attacker was hospitalized with injuries. Police officers were also hospitalized as a result of the stab wounds received," the report says.

A total of four police officers were injured. An investigative and operational group is working at the scene. Information under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer) has been entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations.