Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:57 03.05.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross responding to aftermath of Russian drone strikes on city of Kharkiv

2 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross responding to aftermath of Russian drone strikes on city of Kharkiv

The Ukrainian Red Cross (URCS) team is working on the ground to respond to the aftermath of Russian drone strikes on the city of Kharkiv.

"Kharkiv: yesterday and today, the Ukrainian Red Cross team is operating at the sites of the attacks on the city," the organization reported on Facebook on Saturday.

Five crews from the Ukrainian Red Cross Rapid Response Unit in Kharkiv region, working alongside other emergency services, surveyed affected areas and conducted door-to-door checks of damaged homes to identify victims. Volunteers provided first aid to the injured and initial psychological support to those affected. Several individuals were transported to medical facilities, and those with more serious injuries were handed over to medical personnel for further evacuation to hospitals.

"At present, humanitarian aid is being distributed to those affected. This aid was prepared by the Ukrainian Red Cross's regional branch in accordance with requests received. People are being provided with OSB boards, tarpaulins, and plastic sheeting to cover damage, including broken windows, as well as hygiene kits and drinking water," the statement read.

As reported, on the night between Friday and Saturday, Russia launched an attack on Kharkiv using 17 Geran-2 type drones. As of Saturday morning, more than 40 people were confirmed injured. The attacks caused damage to apartment buildings, a kindergarten, 17 cars, educational institutions, garages, and private homes across four districts of the city.

Tags: #shelling #kharkiv #urcs

MORE ABOUT

16:21 02.05.2025
One civilian killed, three injured in shelling of Donetsk region – authorities

One civilian killed, three injured in shelling of Donetsk region – authorities

13:45 02.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of enemy UAV attack in Zaporizhia

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of enemy UAV attack in Zaporizhia

18:11 01.05.2025
URCS removes consequences of Russian air attack at six locations in Odesa

URCS removes consequences of Russian air attack at six locations in Odesa

13:30 30.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers helping victims of Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers helping victims of Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv

09:38 30.04.2025
Number of Kharkiv attack victims grows to 45

Number of Kharkiv attack victims grows to 45

10:48 25.04.2025
Enemy launches five strikes from UAVs on Kharkiv, private houses damaged

Enemy launches five strikes from UAVs on Kharkiv, private houses damaged

10:20 24.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross involved in eliminating consequences of Russian air attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian Red Cross involved in eliminating consequences of Russian air attack on Kyiv

18:46 23.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross organizes aid point in Poltava for victims of Russian drone strike

Ukrainian Red Cross organizes aid point in Poltava for victims of Russian drone strike

11:07 23.04.2025
URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian drone attack in Odesa

URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian drone attack in Odesa

18:37 22.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps rescuers after Russian bombing of Zaporizhia

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps rescuers after Russian bombing of Zaporizhia

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: 70% of Hungarians support Ukraine's EU accession, don't drag us into your elections

Zelenskyy: Ceasefire will be violated – monitoring must be addressed swiftly

Ukraine downs 77 Shahed-type drones overnight, loses contact with 73 decoys

Countries that aided Russia will not participate in Ukraine's reconstruction – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: I hope Ukrainian Parliament ratifies agreement with USA

LATEST

Zelenskyy hopes for security advisers' meeting in Kyiv

Zelenskyy: 70% of Hungarians support Ukraine's EU accession, don't drag us into your elections

Zelenskyy: USA has repeatedly received Russia's justifications for continuing war

Zelenskyy orders law enforcement to prioritize recovery of embezzled Ukrainian assets moved abroad

Zelenskyy: Ceasefire will be violated – monitoring must be addressed swiftly

Ukraine downs 77 Shahed-type drones overnight, loses contact with 73 decoys

Countries that aided Russia will not participate in Ukraine's reconstruction – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: I hope Ukrainian Parliament ratifies agreement with USA

Zelenskyy: In every security guarantee scenario, the top priority is a strong Ukrainian army

Zelenskyy: Minerals deal mutually beneficial

AD
AD