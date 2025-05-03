Ukrainian Red Cross responding to aftermath of Russian drone strikes on city of Kharkiv

The Ukrainian Red Cross (URCS) team is working on the ground to respond to the aftermath of Russian drone strikes on the city of Kharkiv.

"Kharkiv: yesterday and today, the Ukrainian Red Cross team is operating at the sites of the attacks on the city," the organization reported on Facebook on Saturday.

Five crews from the Ukrainian Red Cross Rapid Response Unit in Kharkiv region, working alongside other emergency services, surveyed affected areas and conducted door-to-door checks of damaged homes to identify victims. Volunteers provided first aid to the injured and initial psychological support to those affected. Several individuals were transported to medical facilities, and those with more serious injuries were handed over to medical personnel for further evacuation to hospitals.

"At present, humanitarian aid is being distributed to those affected. This aid was prepared by the Ukrainian Red Cross's regional branch in accordance with requests received. People are being provided with OSB boards, tarpaulins, and plastic sheeting to cover damage, including broken windows, as well as hygiene kits and drinking water," the statement read.

As reported, on the night between Friday and Saturday, Russia launched an attack on Kharkiv using 17 Geran-2 type drones. As of Saturday morning, more than 40 people were confirmed injured. The attacks caused damage to apartment buildings, a kindergarten, 17 cars, educational institutions, garages, and private homes across four districts of the city.