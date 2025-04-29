Russians maintain high activity in Pokrovsk axis – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, since the beginning of the day as of 16:00, some 75 combat clashes have occurred, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said in the Telegram channel.

The largest number of combat clashes was recorded in Pokrovsk, Lyman and Kramatorsk axes.

Thus, in Pokrov axis, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 38 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Tarasivka, Shevchenko, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Uspenivka, Kotliarivka, Troiitske, Nadiivka and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have stopped 22 attacks, 12 of which are still ongoing.

In Liman axis, the occupiers have attacked ten times, and five combat clashes are still ongoing.

In Kramatorsk axis, the Ukrainian defenders have stopped six attempts by the occupiers to advance, and two more combat clashes are still ongoing.

In Kharkiv axis, the occupiers have attacked once, in Kupiansk axis twice, and in Siversk axis, the defense forces have repelled one enemy attack.

In Toretsk axis, the enemy has attacked once, in Novopavlivka axis six times, and one combat clash is still ongoing. In Prydniprovsk axis, the enemy has conducted one fruitless attack.

In Kursk axis, the Ukrainian defenders have repelled six Russian attacks, and one more combat clash is still ongoing.

In other axes of the front, the situation has not changed significantly.