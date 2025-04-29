Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:00 29.04.2025

Russians maintain high activity in Pokrovsk axis – AFU General Staff

2 min read
Russians maintain high activity in Pokrovsk axis – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, since the beginning of the day as of 16:00, some 75 combat clashes have occurred, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said in the Telegram channel.

The largest number of combat clashes was recorded in Pokrovsk, Lyman and Kramatorsk axes.

Thus, in Pokrov axis, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 38 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Tarasivka, Shevchenko, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Uspenivka, Kotliarivka, Troiitske, Nadiivka and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have stopped 22 attacks, 12 of which are still ongoing.

In Liman axis, the occupiers have attacked ten times, and five combat clashes are still ongoing.

In Kramatorsk axis, the Ukrainian defenders have stopped six attempts by the occupiers to advance, and two more combat clashes are still ongoing.

In Kharkiv axis, the occupiers have attacked once, in Kupiansk axis twice, and in Siversk axis, the defense forces have repelled one enemy attack.

In Toretsk axis, the enemy has attacked once, in Novopavlivka axis six times, and one combat clash is still ongoing. In Prydniprovsk axis, the enemy has conducted one fruitless attack.

In Kursk axis, the Ukrainian defenders have repelled six Russian attacks, and one more combat clash is still ongoing.

In other axes of the front, the situation has not changed significantly.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

11:07 29.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,060 servicemen in past 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,060 servicemen in past 24 hours – General Staff

10:42 22.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,130 people, 134 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,130 people, 134 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

10:29 22.04.2025
Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to 289 servicemen – General Staff

Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to 289 servicemen – General Staff

18:14 21.04.2025
Enemy continues to conduct active assault operations in Pokrovsk direction – AFU General Staff

Enemy continues to conduct active assault operations in Pokrovsk direction – AFU General Staff

13:37 19.04.2025
General Staff shows slight reduction in AFU-controlled area in Kursk region, no changes in DeepState

General Staff shows slight reduction in AFU-controlled area in Kursk region, no changes in DeepState

12:31 19.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,180 people, 208 vehicles in day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,180 people, 208 vehicles in day – General Staff

12:35 16.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,050 people, 133 vehicles in 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,050 people, 133 vehicles in 24 hours – General Staff

12:09 16.04.2025
Defense forces in Kursk region repel 17 attacks of Russian invaders – General Staff

Defense forces in Kursk region repel 17 attacks of Russian invaders – General Staff

10:40 16.04.2025
Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to 200 servicemen – General Staff

Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to 200 servicemen – General Staff

09:28 16.04.2025
Defense Forces repel 87 enemy attacks on Tues – General Staff

Defense Forces repel 87 enemy attacks on Tues – General Staff

HOT NEWS

Statements about opening negotiations only with Moldova during difficult consultations with Hungary are unconstructive – Stefanishyna

Kellogg: Truce on May 9 is absurd

Officials of defense plant in Dnipropetrovsk region put over 120,000 unsuitable mortar rounds on front – PGO

Ukraine, Hungary agree to hold regular consultations from May 12 to unblock negotiation process on EU accession – Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy calls at Three Seas Summit for maintaining pressure on Russia to achieve complete ceasefire

LATEST

Peace negotiations reached impasse, it requires direct contact between Trump and Putin

Another batch of ammo delivered to Ukraine under contract of Border Guard Service with PHU Lechmar for UAH 23 bln

Ukraine needs to be provided with most powerful security guarantees – NATO PA Chair

Yermak: Putin's 'three-day ceasefire' for sake of parade is not about peace

Problem of civilian hostages kidnapped, held by Russia requires increased intl attention, immediate response - Ukrainian MFA on Roschyna's death

Ukraine, Latvia intend to agree on mutual recognition, exchange of national driver's licenses – Cabinet

Statements about opening negotiations only with Moldova during difficult consultations with Hungary are unconstructive – Stefanishyna

Kellogg: Truce on May 9 is absurd

Govt approves bill on ratification of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Ukraine, UAE

Officials of defense plant in Dnipropetrovsk region put over 120,000 unsuitable mortar rounds on front – PGO

AD
AD