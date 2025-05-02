Interfax-Ukraine
20:49 02.05.2025

Environment Ministry, The HALO Trust Ukraine sign memo of cooperation for environmentally safe demining

 The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources and The HALO Trust in Ukraine signed a memorandum of strategic partnership to jointly respond to the environmental consequences of war and make demining more sustainable and environmentally safe, the ministry's press service said.

As noted in the report, the document was signed by Deputy Minister for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization Serhiy Vlasenko and Manager of The HALO Trust Ukraine Pete Smith.

"The main purpose of the Memorandum is cooperation and interaction between the parties in the field of safe and environmentally sound demining of protected areas. Cooperation will include joint research of opportunities, development of a regulatory framework, methodological recommendations to minimize damage to vulnerable ecosystems and the implementation of environmental norms and standards during demining work," the ministry said on Friday.

The parties agreed to exchange information, hold consultations on issues of common interest, and hold regular meetings to discuss progress and plan future activities.

"The Memorandum signed today with The HALO Trust is an important step in the development and implementation of environmentally safe approaches to demining that will minimize the negative impact on our vulnerable ecosystems and preserve the natural heritage for future generations," Vlasenko said.

The HALO Trust is the largest international non-profit organization that has been clearing mines and explosive ordnance in 30 countries and territories around the world for 35 years. HALO has been working in eastern Ukraine since 2015.

