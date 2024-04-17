Kuleba after Russian strike on Chernihiv: Innocent people would not have died if Ukraine had sufficient air defense capabilities

After the Russian missile strike on Chernihiv on Wednesday, April 17, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on partners to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.

“Russian terrorists launched missiles into the center of Chernihiv, killing at least 11 and injuring at least 22 people as of now. The toll may still rise. These innocent people would not have been killed or injured if Ukraine had sufficient air defense capabilities. Three days ago in the Middle East, we saw what reliable protection of human lives from missiles looks like,” Kuleba said on X.

He pointed out that Ukraine's partners have the necessary funds to help save Ukrainian lives with the same level of efficiency.

“We are grateful to Germany for already taking the important decision to provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot battery. Building on Zelenskyy’s recent contacts, I will urge other partners to follow suit during my meetings with G7 allies in Italy this week,” Kuleba stressed.

Currently, it is known about 14 dead and 61 injured as a result of Russian missile strikes on Chernihiv.