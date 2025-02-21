RECOVERY network opens 16th rehabilitation center in Chernihiv

The All-Ukrainian RECOVERY network, founded by Victor and Olena Pinchuk, opened a rehabilitation center in Chernihiv, which became the 16th such center of the RECOVERY network.

"We are already opening the 16th RECOVERY center, but this is formal, because in some of them we did the second stage, so we have already opened rehabilitation centers 20 times. They work very powerfully, more than 22,000 heroes and heroines have already undergone rehabilitation here. When we reach 100%, the capacity will be 26,000 military personnel per year," Pinchuk noted.

More than 1,000 military personnel will be able to receive free rehabilitation services in the Chernihiv center every year. The center is equipped taking into account world standards of technology and inclusiveness. The list of innovative exercise machines and devices in the Chernihiv center covers the entire spectrum of functional disorders, including those resulting from gunshot wounds and mine-explosive injuries.

Physical rehabilitation rooms are equipped with virtual reality equipment, which provides feedback to the patient.

The entire center is completely barrier-free for patients. The treatment and rehabilitation zone includes large and small physical rehabilitation and mechanotherapy rooms, two rooms for individual classes, physiotherapy rooms, laser therapy, assistive technologies, psychological assistance, occupational therapy, a massage room, as well as speech and physical therapist rooms.

The ward department has 12 rooms with 45 beds. All rooms have electric functional beds and furniture for a convenient and comfortable stay of patients. There is also a staff room, a nurse's station, a treatment room, a switching room, and inclusive toilets.

In addition to Chernihiv, RECOVERY centers operate in Kyiv (two), Lviv, Chernivtsi, Rivne, Lutsk, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Poltava, Khmelnytsky, Odesa (two), and Dnipropetrovsk region (three).