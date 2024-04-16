Ukraine holds another round of negotiations with Spain on Security Agreement

Ukraine held the next round of negotiations with Spain on concluding a bilateral security agreement in pursuance of the G7 Joint Declaration on support for Ukraine, the presidential press service said.

As reported on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state on Tuesday, the official delegation is headed by Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak. Today's round of negotiations was conducted by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva. It is noted that the parties continued to work on the draft document and strengthened its key provisions.

"I am glad to note that the agreement with Spain will have a number of features compared to other similar agreements, in particular due to Spain's close relations with the countries of the Mediterranean, Latin America and Africa," Zhovkva said.

The delegations agreed on a schedule of negotiations and future high-level events with a view to signing the agreement.